Letters to the Editor (March 16)

WSU needs newspaper’s voice
The health, personality, vibrancy and the value of the student voice is easily discerned in a college newspaper.
Most college administrations respect and encourage a healthy and aggressive newspaper. Most college campuses are headed by adults who understand the value of transparency — and even criticism.
Apparently, WSU, my alma mater, is not most universities.
Never miss a local story.
The Sunflower has always been an excellent product put together from students across the academic spectrum. Never more so than the past few years. These students have stood strong in the face of intimidation to report questionable deals and missteps by the school’s leadership. They have written stories that taxpayers and tuition payers deserve to know.
As a result, WSU administrators have backed, even encouraged, the Student Government Association to fiscally starve The Sunflower. Make no mistake, this is vengeance for coverage neither liked. Ridiculous excuses and false equivalencies have been offered. The SGA president said fees shouldn’t pay for “applied learning.” If that’s the case, no student organization — including SGA — should receive student-fee funding.
The SGA and President John Bardo may have convinced themselves they win big by destroying The Sunflower. Sadly, students — current and potential — will be the big losers.
Sandra West, Houston
Free speech on campus
Our nation's founders labored diligently to protect free speech in the Constitution. The First Amendment reads: "Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
I applaud the Kansas legislators working to establish this principle (”Kansas lawmakers consider bill to protect speech on campus,” March 5 Eagle). When one person has a right not to be offended, someone has to censor my speech.
Dwight Oxley, Wichita
Keep dog racing away from Kansas
Although some Kansas legislators are considering bringing greyhound racing back to Kansas, lawmakers in the Sunflower State would be wise to take note of the clouds hanging over the Sunshine State from its greyhound scandals.
Florida is one of a handful of states that still operates dog tracks where a racing greyhound dies every three days, either from a broken neck, fractured skull, cardiac arrest or electrocution.
Between races, greyhounds endure long stretches of being kenneled and muzzled without exercise, socialization or proper nutrition. Dozens of cases of greyhound cruelty and neglect, including dogs dying from starvation or lack of veterinary care, have been documented in those few states where racetracks remain in operation.
We don’t need greyhound racing to supplement our Kansas income. If gambling is desired, then I hope that the greyhounds are de-coupled from the legislation allowing the addition of slot machines to our community so these dogs won’t bear the burden for people to profit. Please speak to your representative today and ask them to either not support the latest legislation regarding greyhound racing and slot machines, or, as a minimum, de-couple the greyhounds from the bill.
Shanti Leiker, Wichita
The generations of me over we
I agree with other submissions about guns and mental illness. Still, I strongly believe that military weapons should be available only to the military or police and sheriff’s departments, not to ordinary citizens.
Is there a cultural “me“ mindset now? Perhaps, from violent video games that children and others play at random and from the sense of “I don’t owe anything to anyone, they owe me; I owe not my friends, family, neighbors, society; they owe me.” Do the games and dis-belonging dull the senses and make destruction and hatefulness an acceptable norm?
For children and adults without the supervision of caring, sensitive, compassionate adults in their lives, maybe so. If yes, it is sad for them and their brothers, sisters, parents, families and for our society in general.
I grew up caring for others, my neighbors, friends, family and co-workers; it was expected by my family and given in return by all I have come to know. I have had almost 67 years filled with caring, compassionate and wonderful people. No rich ones, but good ones, rich in personal responsibility and good character. I wish everyone could say the same.
Vicki Widner, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
For more information, contact
Kirk Seminoff at 316-268-6278, kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments