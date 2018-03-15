Letters to the Editor (March 15)

Sunflower funding
I value news. That is why I am disappointed to learn about recent events at my alma mater, Wichita State University.
Once behind closed doors, and then a second time – in a public forum – the Student Government Association voted to drastically cut funding for the student newspaper, The Sunflower.
This action is during a time when The Sunflower was producing hard-hitting stories about what is going on at WSU’s Innovation Campus. Some have called it retribution for that coverage. I seriously hope not. This is a public university. My university. And it would pain me to know that leaders are making decisions that can’t withstand the scrutiny of a student newspaper.
The Sunflower allows student journalists to learn how to ask difficult questions, research stories and find their voice. These are exactly the tools I want them to have when they are out in the real world.
Student government leaders and administrators, I hope you can do the right thing and reinstate the dollars that were requested. For $158,000, every student benefits, and the alumni and community do, too.
Nancy McMaster, Wichita
Minimum wage
The current system of economics in this country is self-volatile and cannot continue. Inflation has risen so quickly over the past 50 years, yet the minimum wage has only increased $4. This needs to change.
The minimum wage needs to be $15 per hour. This way people can pay their rent, bills, and buy groceries, and start actually chipping away at their debt. Prices won't skyrocket, as any unbiased economist will tell you. It will increase the standard of living across the country, and it will take away the vastly disproportionate amount of wealth owned by the 1 percent and distribute it more fairly.
Cole Hailey, Emporia
Remember commandments
Dear Senate committee on ethics and local government, this is a urgent appeal that you vote no to completely defeat House Bill 2506 because it violates the commandments of God: You shall not steal. You shall not covet your neighbor’s house … nor anything that belongs to your neighbor.
This is a shameful and sinful scheme to grab the house and land of a neighbor by using the Legislature to make it legal. Our honorable state senators must not temporize with such trickery.
William Davitt, Wichita
Preventable deaths
Each year, 5.9 million children die of completely preventable diseases before they reach the age of 5. In addition, 289,000 women die of completely preventable pregnancy-related causes annually. The United States is in a unique position to end these unnecessary deaths by 2030.
We can do this with H.R. 4022, the Reach Every Mother and Child Act. This bill would reform the U.S. Agency for International Development to make it more transparent and accountable. Alongside this, this budget neutral proposal would make USAID significantly more effective at stopping these preventable deaths. With Sen. Moran, Sen. Roberts, Rep. Yoder and Rep. Jenkins on board, I am calling on Rep. Estes to co-sponsor it as well.
We, as global citizens of the world, cannot let the opportunity to help others pass us by. By co-sponsoring HR 4022, Rep. Estes would join his fellow members of the Kansas delegation in saving millions of lives.
Jonathan Cole, Wichita
