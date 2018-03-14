Letters to the Editor (March 14)

Hyperbole doesn’t help discussion
Leonard Pitts Jr.’s Feb. 26 column, “What’s going on with 42 percent of Republicans?” starts out as a rational analysis answering three questions I posed to his Feb. 12 column: Who makes up President Trump’s political base, what is their long-term desire for the type of country they want, and do they agree that Trump could shoot someone and still have their support?
Unfortunately, Pitts’ column takes on the same kind of closed mindedness that it seeks to expose. He writes, “ … clearly, 42 percent of Republicans are out of their damn minds. For the record, 17 percent of Democrats are, too.”
Granted, he has a right to express his opinion in his column, but saying that the way people rationalize makes them out of their minds and the equivalent of an infection or disease only adds fuel to more irrationality in a much-needed dialogue.
Eddie Thomas, Wichita
Leave biases behind
Just when I think the Kansas Legislature cannot possibly sink any lower in their proposals, they consider, and seem likely to pass, legislation that would make it nearly impossible for some legally married adult Kansans to adopt children.
This legislation is not based on any scientific study showing these citizens to be unfit. It is based on nothing more than the Legislature’s desire to punish people whose lifestyle they disagree with. It is hateful, prejudicial, totally unnecessary, and most likely unconstitutional. While all Kansans wait patiently for our representatives to tackle school finance, food sales tax, highway funding, state pension shortfalls and other pressing matters, they give us the right to get hammered at 6 am, the right to conceal and carry firearms nearly everywhere, and now laws to prevent LGBTQ married couples to adopt children that need homes and the loving environment that would be found there.
I know a few gay couples with children, and these kids are among the most well-adjusted, well-mannered, and respectful young people you could meet. It’s time for our state representatives to come into the 21st Century and leave their biases and prejudices behind.
Jack Niblack, Wichita
Wichita State’s unused buildings
If any public university has property not being used and thus of no value to taxpayers, why should that public university not lease the property for income that benefits taxpayers? It seems some of us allow pigheaded public-private arguments to cloud their best reasoning.
Only when that kind of narrow thinking is held up to the realities of public university and corporate partnerships that have long brought improvement and enrichment to the human condition may the greatest majority of us dispense with the unwarranted public-private distraction the naysayers have brought to the Wonder school discussion.
Ron Hoffman, Rose Hill
Tax-cut math
This is about the new 2018 income tax cuts passed by Congress (a.k.a. “I have it, but now I don’t”). The same tax cuts about which our Republican congressman sent out letters to his constituents, telling them to enjoy their average $4,000 annual benefit.
I got curious about all of this boasting, so I applied the new 2018 tax code for individuals to my 2017 federal tax return figures. This resulted in lowering our tax liability by a “whopping” $254 more than our liability using the 2017 tax code. A far cry from the $4,000 average annual benefit.
Okay, so what do I do with our $254 tax savings? Put it in the bank or spend it? But wait, there’s more. I pulled out our 2018 Social Security benefit statements. Oh my, Social Security is increasing my Medicare premium by $24 a month ($288 a year) and my wife’s Medicare premium by $25 a month ($300 a year). That’s a combined $588 a year.
I guess I’ll forget about putting our tax windfall in the bank or spending it. We’re down $334. Now I have it, but now I don’t.
John Stohler, Wichita
Democratic candidate forum
What interesting and exciting Kansas elections are coming up in 2018. There are so many candidates to learn about in order to be prepared to vote in the Aug. 7 primary.
On April 28, the Reno and Harvey county Democrats will host a forum with all the Democratic candidates for governor. This event will be from 3-5 p.m. at the Stringer Fine Arts Center, 600 East 11th Street on the Hutchinson Community College campus. This forum is free and open to the public.
Arnita Haury, chair,
Harvey County Democrats
