Letters to the Editor (March 13)

Latest Earhart theory way off
Another exercise in showmanship: The latest effort by Richard Gillespie’s International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery (TIGHAR) to lend credence to its multi million-dollar efforts to solve the “What Happened to Amelia Earhart?” puzzle by soliciting the opinion of forensic anthropologist Richard Jantz.
The Gillespie group is the only one pursuing the Nikumaroro Island area of the South Pacific as the site where Earhart and Fred Noonan ended their ill-fated flight. No other Earhart researchers share their theory and, to date, none of the recovered artifacts from multiple excursions to the island by TIGHAR have been authentically linked to the 1937 event.
For the past 80 years, one individual or group after another has researched, postulated and published their thoughts. A preponderance of circumstantial evidence strongly supports other outcomes, including a government coverup. Modern investigative methods notwithstanding, analyzing vintage third-party measurements of lost bones, fuzzy old black-and-white photographs and information from her pilot’s and driver’s licenses to conclude with 99-percent certainty that bones once recovered from Nikumaroro Island belong to Amelia Earhart is ludicrous.
It was one said, “You can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich.” The show goes on.
Robert Cory, Wichita
School walk outs are a bad idea
Students in Wichita schools plan an organized “walk out” of their classes in protest of gun violence. There’s a lot of other violence that hits closer to home that we collectively have not dealt with, such as bullying (in many forms). Where are the protesters for that?
I feel these students are ill-equipped to protest with a walk out. I would rather see student leaders entertain the concept of debates or essay submissions to vent and display their feelings. This would still allow and encourage a process of learning.
If we allow a student walk out, ensure the time lost is added at the end of the school year. If you want to protest, do it on your dime at the college campus of your choice where you are paying the tuition and your grades and legal actions can be accounted for in an adult world.
Scott Jolly, Wichita
Deficit and the debt
The Feb. 10 commentary “The reality about tax cuts,” was good but left out the cause. Politicians love to talk about lowering taxes, but won’t talk about spending unless it’s for some pet project. This is true at all levels of government. They love to say “tax break” or talk deficit.
Congress is convinced that the average American doesn’t realize the deficit is just another dodge from reality. They won’t talk about the debt. If it comes up, they switch to the deficit.
Anytime politicians talk taxes or deficits, get out your boots and shovel. The elephant in the room is spending. Taxes and deficits are symptoms caused by spending. Minimal taxes are a necessary evil. They reveal the elephant when government can’t or won’t address spending more than what taxing brings in. The U.S. has a $20 trillion debt because Congress and the president spend more than they receive, no matter the party in power.
What the politicians won’t talk about is the deficit drives the debt. So to say the deficit is smaller is the cop-out way of saying the debt is still growing, but at a slower rate.
Bill Leistiko, Wichita
Last straw with president
That did it. Calling someone by name an SOB at the Pennsylvania political rally on Saturday was an insult to every man, woman and child in that audience and to those watching on TV. This is the foul-mouthed idiot we’re sending to negotiate with the dictator of North Korea?
Explain to your children how it’s OK for the President of the United States to use such language in public, but they shouldn’t do it. How bad does it have to get before his base stops dismissing his behavior, his lies, his infidelity, his ignorance as “Donald just being Donald?”
Evelyn Clark, Haysville
Letters to the Editor
