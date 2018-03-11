Letters to the Editor (March 11)

Violence is all around our kids
Our founders gave this nation a set of laws that have guided us well. Not perfect, they are still the best that humankind has ever conceived. They give the people control of our government and over our lives.
To give us the means to preserve our lives even in the event of an oppressive government, they gave us the right to bear arms and defend ourselves. This right must never be lost.
Mass murders understandably make us pause to reexamine our laws. I understand this. But banning firearms will not stop these tragedies from occurring. Never.
Guns have been with us always, but these mass shootings are a recent disgrace on our history. It’s what is in the minds of Americans that had changed. For several decades, violence has become a staple of our cultural diet. From vulgar, violent music to violent games and movies. This generation has been weened on it. This must change.
Ban guns and they will continue to flow like rivers. Just like illegal narcotics. Banning them accomplishes nothing. Go after the source. Stop the violent conditioning being spoon-fed to this country’s children. Ignore this reality and there is no hope of stopping this violence.
Douglas Simpson, Wichita
The sleazebags of college hoops
It appears some assistant basketball coaches, shoe companies, and athletic management companies were preying on young athletes in an effort to push them go to certain colleges, and to sign with certain management companies.
These sleazy people know many young basketball players come from poor backgrounds, and may not understand all the rules and regulations regarding their contacts with the sleazebags pushing them to do certain things. And the young athletes are assured whatever is offered is perfectly legal, after all is just simply a “loan.” In some cases, the sleazebags simply go behind the backs of young athletes and contact family members, especially parents, to offer them “loans” and the athlete knows nothing about the situation.
I don’t know if Fred VanVleet got a lousy $1,000 loan from these master manipulators or not. I do know Fred was and is one of the finest basketball players to ever play for Wichita State. He gave his all to making the Shocker program one of the most successful.
Shame on those who prey on these kids, and shame on all of us if we desert those who gave their all to us.
Pat Lehman, Wichita
Get tougher with problem students
Since Kansas public schools are “gun-free zones,” I would like to see an investigation into whether any of our school districts participate in any type of federal or state programs such as the federal “Promise” program that was in force in Florida.
The Promise program encouraged schools and police not to pursue student punishment or arrests for various violations and actions by problem students. In return, millions of dollars were paid to participating school districts to look the other way and be able to tout fake reduced incident numbers.
By participating in the program, the school district contributed by providing the opportunity to commit a mass shooting to a person that should have been under arrest for threats, or at a minimum in a mental facility receiving treatment.
Michael Crabtree, Wichita
Tax plan comes due later
As I ponder the consequences of the new Republican tax law, I am filled with dread.
It means a couple of thousand dollars, if that, in the pockets of some of the middle class. Nothing for other Americans, and billions for corporations and the super rich. It astronomically balloons the national debt, and further contributes to income inequality, a corrosion eating our democracy.
As already indicated by proposed cuts, billions will be taken away from social programs — Medicare and Social Security are on the chopping block. We may be lulled into a false sense of security, by the temporary decrease in taxes, and react too late when the cuts to our health care system and Social Security impact on us.
The marketing of this law that was crafted in secret includes a hidden deception, the focusing on how wonderful it is for us now, when it will be horrible for us later. It also is a betrayal of the fiscal responsibility that the Republican party has so touted, especially when it came to Democratic proposals.
Charles A. Gaynor, Wichita
Just wait a while for change
Recent gun-control experts would be wise to study previous efforts to ban evil.
In 1920, Congress ratified the 18th Amendment prohibiting the manufacture, transport, and sale of intoxicating beverages. That legislation was impossible to enforce, and simply led to a rise in organized crime and the most violent period in American history. Thirteen years later, Congress recognized the abject failure of prohibition and passed the 21st Amendment, repealing the 18th.
Similarly, the assault weapons ban of 1994 prohibited the manufacture, transport, and possession of guns so designated. Care to guess how that legislation fared? It was completely ineffective and lasted 10 years before expiring.
So forge ahead with your “We gotta do something” attitude. Our numeric system provides infinite numerals to designate new amendments to the Constitution.
Michael Mackay, Mulvane
Boycott the bear
If you have been paying attention to what is going on in California, you might realize that state is going wacky with its new laws that challenge ICE enforcement of persons in this country illegally, particularly criminals. So I think it is high time our citizens in the rest of the country boycott California.
Don’t travel there, don’t buy California wine, quit going to Hollywood-made movies and watching their TV shows, stop eating produce grown in California, and avoid any foreign-produced products that move through California ports. Perhaps there are many other things that helps the California economy that the rest of us can find other sources for our use.
Maybe the people of that great state will get the message and vote out the crazies and vote in the people who will bring California back to reality.
Loren Martindale, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
