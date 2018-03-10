Letters to the Editor (March 10)

Sunflower helps aspiring students
Early in my college career, I needed my voice to be heard in the Sunflower.
Now, I feel it’s time they need mine.
Having worked for the Sunflower from 2015 to 2017, it opened up opportunities for me to have a variety of journalistic experiences. The Sunflower is the best organization that gives students real journalism experience on Wichita State’s campus, giving anybody a chance to write, take photos, shoot video, design and be creative in their own way.
Never miss a local story.
Every job interview that I have done, I have mentioned my roles with the Sunflower and still use those clips today. Before this academic year started, I was selected to represent WSU as their first Campus Connect correspondent for the American Athletic Conference, hired for Collegiate Baseball Scouting Network and continue freelance work for The Eagle.
Wichita State is talking about being innovative on the campus. So how would setting communication students up for failure fit this idea?
If the student fees committee cut the budget, it would take away an opportunity for communication students to showcase their talents and would prevent future students from having that chance. It simply wouldn’t be right.
Grant Cohen, Wichita
Chicken plants still possible
A bill under consideration in Topeka will allow giant chicken barns holding 333,000 chickens to be built within 100 feet of a property line. It also is designed to make it more difficult for counties and cities to stop construction of poultry farms.
This bill will negatively impact thousands of Kansans, introduce more air and water pollution, and damage property values. Even more shocking than the fact that the legislation is likely to pass is the fact that there is zero coverage by the media, at least in the Wichita area. The public needs to know, and every news outlet should have this as its top news story.
Diana McPhail, Bel Aire
Consolidate state championships
Last month, most states concluded high school wrestling seasons with state tournaments. While most states, including the four bordering Kansas, conducted their tournaments in one facility, Kansas spread theirs across three.
Had the Kansas State High School Activities Association held their four state tournaments under the same roof, wrestling fans could have witnessed nearly 900 students compete. Instead, the KSHSAA forced fans to choose between watching the 5A and 6A tournaments at Hartman Arena, or a single tournament in Salina or Hays.
Kansas has quality venues for four state tournaments under the same roof. Intrust Bank Arena would be an ideal location, as would arenas in Topeka and Salina.
The KSHSAA continues to do a disservice by spreading out championship events, except for track and field. Atmosphere is an important element of championship competition, and KSHSAA events are severely lacking due to the reluctance to consolidate. That has to change. Immediately.
David Steinle, Russell
Comments