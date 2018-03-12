Letters to the Editor (March 12)

Public prayer
Carolyn Wynn’s recent letter chastised with disrespect and claims of “pettiness” people who object to public prayers.
Not on her side is Jesus, who said, “When you pray, do not be like the hypocrites; they love to say their prayers standing up in synagogues and at street corners for everyone to see them.… When you pray, go into a room by yourself, shut the door, and pray to your Father who is in secret; and your Father who sees what is in secret will reward you.” (Matt. 6:5, REB).
Tina Bennett-Kastor,
Wichita
Do unto others
People who mistreat children and animals need to be mistreated in the same way they have mistreated those children and animals. Since our judicial system does not allow that, they need to remember that there is a God and a very special place in hell for them.
Marline Thorpe, Wichita
Ward for governor
Jim Ward is a Democrat who is running for governor of Kansas. He now serves as minority leader in the Kansas House of Representatives. He was a leader in efforts to repeal the failed Brownback tax experiment and in promoting responsible budget practices that avoid excessive borrowing. He has worked for a strong public education system. He led a successful effort to keep guns out of our hospitals and mental health facilities and will continue to fight for appropriate gun-safety measures.
Ward previously served on the Wichita City Council, as a Wichita school board member and in the Kansas Senate. He earned his law degree at Washburn and has practiced law here for over 30 years. According to a Kansas City Star column, Ward is the only Democrat who can stand up to Kobach and hold his own.
He will be an outstanding governor: he is experienced, knowledgeable, progressive and a man who will act for all the people of Kansas.
Jim Phillips, Wichita
Can’t beat a great carrier
Jasper Harper is our newspaper carrier and he can't be beat. Our paper used to land in a water puddle in our driveway, in the bushes, etc. Since my husband built a paper box and we have Jasper as our carrier, our paper is always in a plastic sack or in a rubber band. It is neat and on time even on bad-weather days. We feel very fortunate to have him as our carrier.
Sue Bitel, Derby
