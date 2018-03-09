Letters to the Editor (March 9)

Room for improvement
Dion Lefler’s recent story lists the Kansas overall economy at No. 42 in the nation. If you want to continue this trend, led until recently by Sam Brownback as governor, elect Kris Kobach. He can take over right where good ol’ Sam left off.
Who knows, with Kobach’s self-serving agenda, we might reach No. 50.
Dan Gentry, Andover
Gun-free zone failed school
The writer of “Congress must lead on gun control” (March 2 Eagle) failed to consider some valuable points. The most important is what the Parkland, Fla., school killer had in common with governments of the most oppressive and killer regime leaders in history.
Killers want gun control, but not to benefit the culture. Mao, Stalin, Hitler, Castro, the dictatorships of the Middle East, the current government of Venezuela, and the Parkland killer all wanted a disarmed citizenship. All used the government to disarm the target (gun-free zones) to accomplish their evil objectives. The end result of gun control will be the death of many more law-abiding victims at the hands of evil people.
The founding fathers gave us gun rights because they knew what happens when governments exceed their lawful authority. Sporting, gun collection, and self-defense from criminal elements are secondary benefits. As with all rights and privileges, there will be those law-abiding citizens who make mistakes, but they cannot be compared to the evil ones that exist. Remember, the government disarmed the Stoneman Douglas High School with a gun-free zone and failed to protect it from evil.
James Kilpatrick, Wichita
Back to voting basics
A simpler life can be had by all of us if we just ask for it. The recent front-page story, “Fight over election funding could affect how long you wait to vote,” seems to be trying to scare us all into voting by mail or requesting online voting.
I find it a privilege and an honor to cast my vote, whether it be for City Council, school board members or state and federal officials.
However, I would prefer to return to all paper ballots. The cost is not nearly as high as software/hardware and the salaries of those who control it. There are plenty of honest, law-abiding citizens who would love to volunteer to count ballots.
I would volunteer to work at a voting station if it didn’t require a 12-hour shift. Maybe we need to rethink this whole process and find a simpler way.
Judy L. Young, Wichita
Where path goes wrong
Making laws more strict does not change people’s hearts. Criminals are still criminals. Laws are in place to decrease the amounts of crime and violence, but criminals still find ways to get a hold of them.
Although laws help to restrain these kind of people, it will not change their hearts. Only through light shining into darkness is there any hope of change. How about we try to be that light?
Of all the sicknesses in this world, there’s one sickness that all mankind suffers from, worse than cancer, AIDS, and even selfishness. It is the illness that comes around because we live in ignorance of the treasure trove of love that God has in store for us.
I think that a whole lot of these criminals started out as little children who did not know or feel loved. Start them young. Let them know they are loved.
Hannah Larson, Wichita
The value of new perspective
So what is it like hosting an exchange student? We have learned and are still learning as much from her as she is learning from us. Just seeing her in awe over what we take for granted every day is enlightening.
There have been so many interesting conversations around politics, the Olympics, and just overall “why we do the things we do” discussions. Sharing stories of traditions, perspectives, biases, assumptions and normalcies have broadened not only my own personal “tunnel,” but my entire family’s as well.
If you want to see your world in a different light, host an exchange student. You do not have to have children be a perfect family, or have a lot of money. You just have to open your heart and home to a person who wants to observe, have fun, and learn about our great country.
If you are interested in hosting or have questions about hosting, please ask. I would have never done it had I not just started asking questions. Visit afsusa.org. There is always a need for host families. Many students do not get the chance to see our country because there just are not enough families to host.
Julie Stimson, Peck
