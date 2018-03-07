Letters to the Editor (March 7)

Fire nuisances
Eastern Red Cedar is a good, drought-tolerant evergreen tree option for our area, but they can easily become weedy and are recognized as a key factor in wildfires.
Seedlings are easily controlled when they are small, but if neglected can quickly become a threat. Firefighters risk future health as well as their very lives fighting these fire storms.
A drive down south Rock Road toward Derby indicates Sedgwick County either lacks codes for hazardous property or fails to enforce existing codes.
Joan Fox, Wichita
Jackson was role model to many
The first Prime Minister of independent India, Nehru, said of history to be strange. People study history but do not realize that they are also making history. After some time, historians will tell of people and what kept them busy — the next election or re-election, ideas about guns but without any action, religious freedom insisting on a particular religion, show of hospitality, the future of the country and character of youth.
Dr. Donald E. Jackson, known to me for over 40 years, did not complain for having no rights at home after serving the country in World War II.
Though surrounded by black role models growing up, people of different faiths and races, including me, considered him a role model. He believed in learning and came to my office, at WSU, for some help in mathematics. I wondered why was he taking such courses.
Anytime I took my son to him for a merit badge exam, I was entertained. I was never asked my religion. He respected others’ religion.
Prem Bajaj, Wichita
WSU leaders must do better
As a graduate of Wichita State University and a former employee for more than a decade, I find myself increasingly disappointed in the actions of university leadership.
Termination of employees after expensive investigations and later, lucrative settlements. Public/private partnerships to develop academic facilities and student housing with undisclosed public subsidies. A proclivity to secret meetings and the withholding of public information. Poorly-informed decisions. Contentious or condescending relationships with students. And recent backdoor attempts to undermine the independent student newspaper.
What happened to the values of excellence, transparency, respect for differing opinions, and commitment to student development that are the hallmarks of distinguished academic institutions, including until recently?
Marla Flentje, Wichita
