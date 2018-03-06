Letters to the Editor (March 6)

Neighbors making a difference
I read with great interest the Feb. 28 Eagle article on SoCe Life and the neighboring movement.
As someone with Masters degrees in sociology and public health, I find it theoretically appealing. As a volunteer who frequents that neighborhood (DAV transportation program and Meals on Wheels), I find it practical and praiseworthy.
I truly believe this model has the potential to transform our city, our state, and our nation one neighborhood at a time.
Tom Sanders, Wichita
Brewer make sense on guns
In his opinion piece last week, “Kansans deserve responsible gun laws,” former mayor and gubernatorial candidate Carl Brewer lays out his objectives in safeguarding our children from gun violence.
I urge every Kansan to vote for him regardless of political party. There has been a grave disconnect between our legislators in Topeka and Wichita over the issue of constitutional, concealed weapons carry, particularly during the Brownback era. State legislators opened the door to this menace, then urged local and county officials to adopt the same laws.
State legislators then reserved for themselves the sole right to expand these laws at will at any public venue, while limiting local government from placing restrictions on these laws.
Wichitans cannot afford any politician who hails from northeast Kansas to sit in Cedar Crest any longer. Brewer is a proven candidate in standing up for our children, elderly and the entire population.He was one of only three voices on our City Council to vote, a common-sense “no” to concealed carry. Brewer will honor this commitment and I ask every citizen to look to your children’s future.
Chuck Glover, Wichita
