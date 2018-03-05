Letters to the Editor (March 5)

Observations on gun control
The virtue of our founding fathers, reflected in the Constitution, was their understanding of human nature and the harm it could cause if unchecked. Human nature has not changed much since then.
The Second Amendment is not a reflection of that, but by the inclusion of the term “militia,” pertains to an environment that no longer exists in the United States and thus its stipulations should no longer apply without an updating amendment.
The NRA and its major proponents are zealots, and experience shows that zealots often speak and act irrationally, even if convincingly.
Never miss a local story.
Statistics indicate that gun control laws, as they have thus far been implemented and despite the comfort they might provide, do not have the intended effects – especially in our country because there are just too many ways for the dedicated shooter to acquire the weapons he wants.
Harry Clements, Wichita
Priorities
Apparently no amount of blood-letting will alter the NRA’s stance on assault rifles. Apparently my right to own an AR-15 is more valuable than your life.
Greg Claussen, Wichita
WSU print shop concerns
I worked as an editor and writer at Wichita State’s Office of University Communications for a number of years. We were housed in the same building as the print shop, which was mentioned in several articles by your paper as the site of Wonder, the private Koch family-owned on-campus school.
I wonder about the suitability of this particular plot of land, because both the print shop and our office were thoroughly fumigated, inside and out, at least three times while I was there due to a widespread termite infestation. (Involving reams and pallets of paper! Ah, good times.) These episodes usually occurred in March. Although the custodians conscientiously fumigated at night, the carpet floors were still damp when we returned, and we had to leave our windows open or cracked for days at a time.
And while the term “print shop” sounds harmless enough, it was a real printing facility nonetheless, awash with inks and cleaning solvents and chemicals and such. I now wonder to what extent Wichita State will exercise due diligence in cleaning up this potentially toxic site so that the parents of these pricey students will be reassured. I wonder.
Kat Schneider, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
For more information, contact
Kirk Seminoff at 316-268-6278, kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments