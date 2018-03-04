Letters to the Editor (March 4)

A big day for WSU seniors and more
Six Wichita State basketball seniors play their final home game at 11 Sunday morning. Shaq Morris, Rashard Kelly, Zach Brown, Conner Frankamp, Rauno Nurger and Darral Willis Jr. have given us great performances and exciting games while representing their university in a way that makes Shocker Nation proud.
Sunday’s game against Cincinnati should be one we remember for years to come. After the Feb. 1 loss to Temple, I thought we were playing the rest of the season for second place in the conference. But our Shockers, through grit, determination and mental toughness, have won seven games in a row. But we need eight.
All 10,506 fans need to bring it Sunday and help this team to an American Athletic Conference championship in our inaugural year. Come early, stand up, yell loudly (no atmosphere-killing promos, please). This will be one for the ages.
Never miss a local story.
David Steele, Wichita
What’s in their hearts
Making laws more strict does not change people’s hearts. Criminals are still criminals.
Laws are in place to decrease the amounts of crime and violence, but criminals still find ways to get hold of them. Although laws help to restrain these kind of people, it will not change their hearts. Only through light shining into darkness is there any hope of change.
How about we try to be that light? In my opinion, of all the sicknesses in this world, the one sickness that all mankind suffers from, worse than cancer, worse than AIDS, and even worse than selfishness, is the illness that comes because we live in ignorance of the treasure trove of love that God has in store for us.
I think that a whole lot of these criminals started out as little children who did not know or feel loved. Start them young. Let them know they are loved.
Hannah Larson, Wichita
Limits of Second Amendment
Based on the twisted logic foisted on the American public by the NRA and their bought-and-paid-for puppets, you would have us believe that our rights, guaranteed by the Second Amendment, would be violated if ownership of military style assault rifles were banned. If so, then where would you draw the line on what type of weapons should be banned for sale to the general public?
Why stop at semi-automatic weapons? Why not allow M-60 machine guns, or rocket-propelled grenade launchers? Or bazookas? How about your basic artillery piece? You could limit it to only 105 mm, unless you believe that would infringe on our rights.
We have to stop this madness. You are culpable and you need to admit your share of the blame for these tragedies. You are being used by the arms manufacturers for their own financial gain and it must stop. I am hopeful these young folks who have witnessed personally the results of your inaction will make their voices heard loud and clear. Remember, they will all be voting very soon.
I am a Vietnam War Marine veteran and I have had enough of your lame excuses.
Michael Sturgell, Wichita
League of Women Voters’ view
The League of Women Voters believes that the proliferation of handguns and semi-automatic assault weapons in the United States is a major health and safety threat to its citizens. We support strong federal measures to limit the accessibility and regulate the ownership of these weapons by private citizens, and the regulation of firearms for consumer safety.
We support licensing procedures for gun ownership by private citizens to include a waiting period for background checks, personal identity verification, gun safety education, and annual license renewal.
The League supports enforcement of strict penalties for the improper possession of and crimes committed with handguns and assault weapons, and allocation of resources to better regulate and monitor gun dealers.
This position has been studied by our members across the country and updated twice since it was adopted 27 years ago. We have supported legislation to extend the Assault Weapons Ban, which expired in 2004, and legislation to mandate criminal background checks for all gun show purchases. The League also opposed Congressional attempts to repeal a specific locality’s gun safety laws (e.g. Washington, D.C.), because such action interferes with citizens’ right to self-government.
Patricia Reinhold, Co-President,
League of Women Voters-Wichita
Gun-free zones unproductive
Your paper would be more believable if you would point out that the Gun-Free School Zones Act, passed in 1990, 1994 and defined in 18 USC § 921 (a)(25) already provides 100-percent gun control as gun-free zones in every public and private school in this nation. This law restricts guns in any school.
It is no exaggeration to say 17 (and many more) people are dead because of this law. In a gun-free zone, we could easily prevent weapon-related deaths by certainly not having gun-free zones where, of course, only criminals will have guns.
As a historical side note, I’ll point out that gun control equals a police state, but even the police state, in the case of the latest school shooting, wouldn’t stop the criminal — officers did not engage.
Lionel D. Alford, Jr., Wichita
Tariffs can be productive
President Trump announced a desire to place tariffs on aluminum and steel. This brought the immediate ire of Wall Street. The same bunch that was so fond of the tax cut that helped their bottom line seemed not to favor this decision. Not to be unexpected, coming from a bunch of cheap labor globalists who didn’t vote for the president anyway.
True, this will raise the price of the products that are made of these commodities. It will encourage inflation and, if the Federal Reserve overreacts, perhaps even a recession. But to those Americans who work in these industries, it is a godsend.
It is a chance to compete on a more level playing field, preserving their employment and their dignity. For too long, they have had to compete against producers who are unfairly subsidized and do not abide by the same labor and environmental laws.
Yes, prices will go up, but if not for the cotton gin, the Emancipation Proclamation would have raised the price of cotton. So we must ask ourselves at what point does dignity take precedent over profit?
Mike Hubbell, Kingman
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
For more information, contact
Kirk Seminoff at 316-268-6278, kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments