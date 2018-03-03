Letters to the Editor (March 3)

Keep Sunflower strong for WSU
I graduated from Wichita State University four years ago. I appreciated the Sunflower as both a source for objective campus news and a proving ground for journalism students preparing to join the workforce. Many peers worked for the paper and spoke highly of the opportunities provided in their studies and careers.
Proposed cuts to the Sunflower's budget seriously threaten the university’s commitment to its students and standing within the community.
For a university president who has made workforce training and entrepreneurship a cornerstone of his administration, how can president John Bardo justify such cuts? The Sunflower prepares students for the rigors of media work. The region’s employers know this — that’s why they hire WSU grads, resulting in higher job placement rates. Bardo understands the importance of this to a university that prides itself in preparing students to innovate and excel in their careers.
This is not the time to cut the Sunflower’s budget. In the current journalism climate, WSU could establish itself as a leader by increasing funding and elevating the university’s standing among the state’s media employers.
Ken Ward, Athens, Ohio
It’s about the assault rifle
A letter to my federal and state legislators regarding guns.
Any solution to curbing gun violence, other than banning assault rifles, is ludicrous. Arming teachers (a stupid idea for so many reasons) would still result in children dying before the teachers could secure their own students and then respond.
Raising the age to buy an assault rifle? How many mass murderers have been younger than 18? The Sandy Hook murderer used his mother’s guns, which had been bought legally.
This is not just a school issue. What about movie theaters, outdoor and indoor concerts, and workplace assaults?
I am guessing that if the person who shot at Republicans practicing softball used an AR-15 , they would already be banned. I am also guessing that if an AR-15 had been involved, those well-trained Capitol Police officers would have had trouble protecting legislators.
Let’s quit pretending guns don’t kill people. Assault rifles can kill many people in a very short time. Legislators, quit pretending you are representing your constituents by not enacting tougher gun laws and banning assault rifles. The American people clearly support these proposals.
Carolyn Bridges, Wichita
Recognizing trust and fear
How one views human nature forms the foundation of one’s world view. Are we by nature lone wolves or social beings?
A lone wolf world is a dog-eat-dog society ruled by self-interest and distrust of others whom are considered basically lazy. The only cohesive glue being fear.
A social world is ruled by empathy, mutual love and a belief that people thrive on feeling useful. The glue that binds that society is trust.
I think the biggest failure of our society is not about who is in the next stall or who is allowed to love whom, but the switch in our zeitgeist from trust to fear. In such a society, the jackals rule.
Mary Wehrheim, Wichita
