Letters to the Editor (March 2)

Lack of morals affect shooters
Remedies for the tragic school shootings such as the recent one in Florida range from stricter gun laws, security proposals, arming teachers and mental health screenings. The solution will never come from outside measures when the problem is rooted in the hearts of those who commit these horrendous deeds.
Ever since our almighty Supreme Court ruled against any teaching of God in public schools, they have become increasingly dangerous places. Now that we can no longer post the Ten Commandments on schoolhouse walls, including the sixth (Thou shalt not murder) or teach The New Testament command to “love one another,” we are raising generation after generation with fewer moral boundaries.
Why should we be surprised when each generation seems more hopeless and acts out its hopelessness with more violence? Fewer are being taught right from wrong in the home, sports has replaced Sunday School and church for many, and the schools can't teach the Bible, which was once the source of our moral code.
Never miss a local story.
God bless the faithful Sunday School teachers, Awana leaders, Christian teachers, pastors and Godly parents who make a positive difference in many young lives.
Grayce Abel, Winfield
Congress must lead on guns
When are Congressmen going to take action against guns?
I am angry that another school has been gunned down. I place that responsibility on Congress, which has refused to talk about it or make any attempt to take action.
A large percentage of Americans could do this very quickly, because we believe in gun control, background checks, and getting rid of the greed, control and power of the NRA.
Hunters can have their guns — that is not the issue. The issue is assault rifles, semi-automatic guns, and guns of mass destruction which has occurred in our schools. We are no better than the terrorists in Iraq, Syria or Pakistan, and yet Congress chooses to do nothing.
Who are they representing? It is beyond time to stand up to the greed, power, and money being allocated and accepted to run these organizations and the lobbyists that support the NRA. Mental Illness is not the root of this problem as the current administration would have us believe.
How do they sleep at night knowing there is so much suffering, heartache for loved ones killed, and the greed and misuse of power and money that could be used to help us all.
Angie Urenda, Wichita
The difference of three years
It’s become obvious that Democrats consider 18- to 20-year-olds to be children and want to treat them as such. If so, then take it all away.
Until you’re 21, you will not be permitted to do any of the following:
No purchasing firearms. No possession of firearms. No purchasing or possession of electronic mobile devices capable of texting. No voting. No paying of taxes. No being held accountable as an adult. No drinking. No drugging. No tobacco use. No legal smoking of dope in states that allow it. No driver’s license. No jury duty. No registration with Selective Service. No serving in the military.
After all, if Democrats are going to treat you like a child, then let’s treat you like a child on a consistent basis.
Kevin Henderson, Halstead
Devil is in the details
Poison pills are slithering into Congress’ spending bill. These anti-democracy riders have nothing to do with government spending and everything to do with dark money. Here’s how they would work:
▪ Block enforcement of the Johnson Amendment, allowing tax-deductible secret money to flow through churches and charities into our politics.
▪ Stop the IRS from creating clear definitions for nonprofit engagement in politics.
▪ Prohibit federal contractors from being required to disclose their political spending.
▪ Stop the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from requiring companies to disclose their political spending.
▪ Loosen campaign finance coordination limits, which would allow candidates to spend significantly more.
Aren’t these awful? Lawmakers are sneaking these dangerous riders into must-pass spending bills because the riders couldn’t get through on their own, but like snakes on a plane, they put all of us in danger.
Americans deserve a clean budget deal free from riders that further rig our campaign finance system toward big money donors. Urge Sens. Moran and Roberts to vote these snakes out.
Jane Byrnes, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
For more information, contact
Kirk Seminoff at 316-268-6278, kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments