Letters to the Editor (March 1)

Become an organ donor
On Aug. 15, I received a liver transplant at KU Medical Center in Kansas City. It was a life-saving and life-changing experience.
There are many I would thank here, but Timothy Schmitt (surgeon) and Thomas Leventhal (hepatologist) first come to mind. The nursing staff and other caregivers were equally outstanding.
Then, of course, there’s my donor, a person who will forever be nameless and faceless to me. He or she has left me a debt I’ll never be able to repay, but I’ll try anyway. The best I can do to honor their memory is to encourage others to become donors themselves by registering at donatelife.gov. The process is simple and quick, and offers the 115,000 people waiting for an organ a hope they wouldn’t otherwise have.
Edward Golledge, Wichita
Devil is in the details
Poison pills are slithering into Congress’ spending bill in the next few weeks. These anti-democracy riders have nothing to do with government spending and everything to do with dark money. Here’s how they would work:
▪ Block enforcement of the Johnson Amendment, allowing tax-deductible secret money to flow through churches and charities into our politics.
▪ Stop the IRS from creating clear definitions for nonprofit engagement in politics.
▪ Prohibit federal contractors from being required to disclose their political spending.
▪ Stop the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from requiring companies to disclose their political spending.
▪ Loosen campaign finance coordination limits, which would allow candidates to spend significantly more.
Aren’t these awful? Lawmakers are sneaking these dangerous riders into must-pass spending bills because the riders couldn’t get through on their own, but like snakes on a plane, they put all of us in danger.
Americans deserve a clean budget deal free from riders that further rig our campaign finance system toward big money donors. Urge Sens. Moran and Roberts to vote these snakes out.
Jane Byrnes, Wichita
We get it from TV
Got a problem with guns? Have you turned on your TV lately?
What are the top shows? SWAT, SEAL Team, NCIS, Hawaii Five-O, etc. See any guns there?
Why does the entertainment industry gets a pass hiding behind the First Amendment? Where is the lynch mob storming their gates demanding they stop pumping glorified violence into our homes?
Conflict resolution through firepower. That is what we are being brainwashed with. Don’t you think they are contributing to the moral insensitivity that is a cancer to our society? Hollywood is anti-gun unless it is making them money. They are hypocrites and we are their victims.
Larry Novak, Augusta
From an experienced NRA member
I’m 85, a life member of the NRA, I’ve hunted since I was 8 in southern Missouri and I spent 10 years in active duty. If all that doesn’t make me qualified to talk guns, I don’t know what does.
We don’t need gun control, we need people control. Guns can’t kill without some idiot holding them. The only guns that should be banned are military style — if you want to carry one, join the military.
We need a more comprehensive background check. If you have something to hide, you don’t need a firearm. The NRA is against this so as not to put an undo burden on the seller to drive up the cost. So put the burden on the buyer: A statement from your family doctor, A statement from your employer, and statements from at least two neighbors. All of that plus a three- to five-day waiting period.
This won’t catch all people who shouldn’t have guns, but if it can save one child’s life, it has done its job.
David Wessel, Wichita
End use of semi-automatics
As the funerals continued in Florida for the latest shooting rampage victims, the ink barely dried on the death certificates for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting massacre.
We can talk all we want about disturbed people, more counselors and more law enforcement, but until the tools used in these slaughters are eliminated or restricted, the carnage will continue with the use of semi-automatic long guns and pistols, and/or high-capacity magazine clips.
Thomas Levinski, Wichita
Don’t be silent
Where was the “right to life” for the Florida schoolchildren?
Where was the “right to life” for the concert attendees in las Vegas?
Where was the “right to life” for the parishiners of the small church in Texas?
To not speak out about these horrible incidents of mass killing is to share the guilt of their perpetrators.
Write a letter. Vote. March. Do something.
Rebecca Ruth, Hesston
