Letters to the Editor (Feb. 28)

Beyond the numbers
As the highly anticipated report on school finance is disclosed on March 15, let’s remember the thousands of Kansas K-12 students impacted. Their well-being goes beyond the numbers and statistical formulas which determine the content and related potential outcomes this study will recommend.
I am a proud graduate of Wichita public schools and thankful to all stakeholders who had my back in preparing my classmates and me over 50 years ago. My 164 colleagues in the Kansas House and Senate, many of whom are also Kansas high school graduates, would share their positive experiences as well.
Let’s not lose sight of the same obligation due the current generation and those to follow.
Rep. Roger Elliott, R-Wichita
Sunflower important to WSU
Anyone who thinks journalism is important should be up in arms about any move to pull student funding from the Sunflower, Wichita State University’s independent student newspaper. Students receive the Sunflower free of charge because it is funded in large part by student fees (and to a lesser degree, by advertising). It has never, ever been a lab paper. One benefit is that it is the students who run all aspects of the paper. Another is that the university cannot control content. That is not unique to campus papers.
Most importantly, the health of The Sunflower matters to the Elliott School of Communications and to its students. Without it, the communications department will falter. It is vital to providing students with real-world experience. There is a long list of graduates, me included, with successful careers who worked long hours on the paper putting classroom lessons to work. Rather than threats and the closure of a key meeting that has long been open, the university should recognize the paper’s role in training the future.
Molly McMillin, president, Kansas Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists
Advice from a consumer
Store owners, please put your kids on Facebook, not on your commercials. I won’t buy from them.
John Wilburn, Wichita
The meaning of trickle
The letter to the editor “Trickle down works” reminded me of something my heroine Molly Ivins said on that subject: “We've had trickle-down economics in the country for 10 years now, and most of us aren't even damp yet.”
I looked up the word “trickle” and some of the synonyms were drip, dribble, ooze and leak, none of which do I see as descriptive of anything close to fair, let alone ideal.
Carol M. Webb, Wichita
Respect needed
Thank you for allowing me to make a comment. It really saddens me to see all the unrest in the world. I am 96 and have a large family. I worry what it will be like in another 10 or 20 years.
All the talk about gun control. Guns don’t jump off shelves and kill people. It’s the so-called well-educated leaders and their followers — their hatred, disrespect of God, our country, laws and the culture of death. How many guns do they use to abort babies? What hypocrites.
My advice is get down on your knees and grow up.
Frances Stuchlik, Lost Springs
