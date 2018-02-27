Letters to the Editor (Feb. 27)

Lawmakers getting this right
Gratitude for the thousands of members of the NRA who are aware that over 99 percent of all semi-automatic weapons in America are used for hunting, target practice and home security. So why would anyone be surprised when so many congressional leaders refuse to make anti-gun laws, which would never prevent the actions of so few people from killing masses of people?
When have evil people ever been changed by common sense? Would it be better to get more funds into the problems of mental illness? Or why not have metal detectors upon entry of all public school entrances? No person easily gets on a ship or a major airline.
Getting rid of semi-automatic guns would be as difficult as the removal of certain alcoholic beverages to prevent more deaths than ever.
I am thankful for the wisdom of our congressmen and congresswomen, who refuse to jump into making more anti-gun laws that would never cure the problem.
Don Roe, Wichita
Listen to the teenagers
Adults, pay attention. Our young people are trying to lead us to wrest the power of our country back from the NRA, which has obviously bought many of the Republicans in Congress to say nothing of the president. Our children are tired of living in fear and we aren’t helping them. We should feel ashamed.
Changes must be made. Bump stocks must be eliminated and who needs a semi-automatic weapon other than a soldier? We obviously need a much better monitoring system to be worked out between law enforcement, the FBI, and the Deptartment of Justice. Mental health issues need to be addressed.
No one ever wants to take this on, as there is no magic pill that fixes everyone. But trying to ignore it has led to too many nightmare school shootings. The age of legality to buy a gun needs to be looked at. If you can’t legally drink until you’re 21, then you shouldn’t be able to buy a gun (especially an AR-15) at 18.
Our young people are imploring us to help them and we should join them in the fight. We need an integrated, common-sense approach to the problem of guns in America.
Margot Breckbill, Valley Center
What the framers meant
I believe in the right to bear arms. But I do not believe that when our forefathers wrote the Second Amendment, they were talking about AR-15 and AK-47 assault weapons.
And I do not believe they wrote the Second Amendment so we can bear arms and go to school and kill American kids. The NRA needs to stop using the Second Amendment to satisfy their own greedy pleasures.
Assault weapons should be in the hands of law enforcement and the military, not trigger-happy, cold-blooded killers.
May God have mercy on us if we don’t respect the Second Amendment the way our forefathers intended us to.
Sondra Luke, Wichita
Don’t arm the teachers
Arming teachers in schools is a good way to get teachers killed.
Giving a teacher a gun does not turn them into Rambo. Most are very nice people and the idea of killing someone is not going to set well with them. When they face the shooter, if they fire and miss will they kill kids behind the shooter and will they be legally liable or criminally liable?
Edward Everhart, Bel Aire
Pelosi off on border fix
I didn’t think she could do it, but she has. At the time of the debate on the Affordable Care Act, Nancy Pelosi, then the Speaker of the House, explained that they would have to pass the bill before we could know what was in it. At the time I could not imagine that she could top it, but, incredibly, she has managed to do it.
She now proposes that some sections of the southern border wall should be replaced by “mowing the grass so people can’t be smuggled through the tall grass.” But the whole purpose of the wall in the first place is to prevent illegal aliens from breaching our southern border. By the time they are hiding in tall grass on our side of the border, it is too late.
Say this for her brainstorm — it would put a mass of people to work and would be a boon for lawn-mower manufacturers.
A fair warning: If Democrats regain control of the House in November, Rep. Pelosi will be reinstated as speaker.
David Gudeman, Wichita
