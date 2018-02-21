Letters to the Editor (Feb. 21)

Celebrate on Commerce Street
Anyone who has an apartment or business in Old Town or the vicinity should expect socializing and, at times, loud noise. As far as the businesses in the area, I don’t feel it is anyone’s responsibility, except the business owner, to make sure there is enough staff to manage the business. Shelter Salon on Commerce Street has the right idea. Shut it down and enjoy the festivities.
The Courtside on Commerce event organizers are only asking for two days to help welcome the guests, whether local or not, coming to the NCAA Tournament. Let’s celebrate the fact that with a lot of effort, time, energy, sweat, and the love of many people, Wichita is coming out of the shadows.
Linda Clough, Wichita
Technical foul on story
Congratulations to all Wichita State players and coaches for the stunning victory Sunday at Cincinnati. Given the magnitude of the win, I found it upsetting and unnecessary for coach Gregg Marshall and sportswriter Taylor Eldridge to single out Conner Frankamp for criticism. Three paragraphs was devoted to disparaging comments about an out-of-bounds play at the end of the game.
Frankamp makes good decisions on the court, which is why he was inbounding the ball. The long pass may not have seemed open with a tall opponent jumping and waving his arms directly in front of Frankamp.
Neither Marshall nor Eldridge mentioned that the higher-percentage inbounds pass went to Landry Shamet, who had his “pocket picked,” which led to one pass for a dunk. That cut the WSU lead to two points. That mistake escaped the judgmental scrutiny of the Marshall-Eldridge coalition.
Obviously Marshall is an outstanding coach and l hope he regrets this public rebuke. This was a coaching moment that should have been done in private.
As a former college and professional athlete, I feel justified in requesting a public apology from Marshall and Eldridge.
Hank Schichtle, Augusta
Wonder School not a cross section
Bob Love’s endorsement of the proposed Wonder School, to be funded by the Kochs and located on the WSU campus, complements the philosophy of private schools with voucher underwriting. He places unconditional trust and confidence in parents to more accurately identify the best schools for their children, instead of our present system of public schools that serve all children in our citizenry. He is wrong.
“Schooling” is what happens within the confines of classrooms and the school environs, a limiting of a child’s greater “education.”
Strengthening this very important experience is the “education” that can be enjoyed only by virtue of relationships with other students both within and outside classrooms and the school. The very best education is afforded those students who are surrounded by a cross section, more representative body of students that will be encountered in everyday living.
A private school, like that proposed as the Wonder School, simply misses this mark, not to mention that only a non-representative body of students can afford a $10,000 annual tuition.
I place my confidence with our present public schools, strengthened by a strong collaborative relationship with parents and the public.
John H. Wilson, Wichita
Saving lives globally
Every child, no matter where they are born, deserves to thrive. But this is far from the current reality. Globally, 5.9 million children die every year before they reach their fifth birthday, and 289,000 women die from pregnancy-related deaths. However, these deaths are preventable, and we have the power to save their lives.
Soon, Congress will re-introduce bipartisan legislation to put us on track to end avoidable maternal and child deaths by 2035. The Reach Every Mother and Child Act will maximize evidence-based interventions to eliminate the leading killers of mothers and their children. Moreover, this life-saving legislation will come at no additional cost to taxpayers. Once passed, the effects will be dramatic — the Reach Act is estimated to save 15 million children’s lives and 600,000 mothers’ lives by 2020.
Urging Congress to support this legislation is fundamental in creating a world where every child’s life is valued. Recently, Rep. Kevin Yoder became the fourth member of the Kansas delegation to cosponsor the Reach Act. I am calling on Reps. Marshall and Estes to do the same. In doing so, they will foster a legacy of global support that Kansans can be proud of.
Emma Hahn, Wichita
