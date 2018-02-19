Letters to the Editor (Feb. 19)

Too many circumstances to ignore
The shooting in Florida was horrendous, but it always amazes me the number of people who jump on the “gun control” bandwagon and do not dig deeper into how this event developed.
Did a blogger give information on the shooter to the FBI six months ago? Yes. Is the FBI complicit in not following up? Yes. The school had security guards, were they armed? No. Was the school complicit? Yes. Did the school cancel the shooter’s ID card to get into the school? No. Were they complicit? Yes.
Did the shooter’s guardians secure the weapon where he would not have access? No. Are they complicit? Yes.
This list could go on and on. We all need to look a little deeper at these shootings and see what we can control and start being responsible. Everyone likes to point fingers, and have elaborate sound bites — school officials, police, politicians, students, blaming everything and everyone — but the obvious.
Shane Davis, Wichita
Guns aren’t only problem
I know this sounds pessimistic, but I don’t see much motivation for real, lasting change in our nation. Why so many killings? The answer is very simple. Way too many guns, too easily available, to anyone who wants them.
Added to that is another major problem, which has become very deeply and dangerously engrained: a huge lack of respect and caring for each other. We are too busy trying to feed our egos — chasing money, power, the latest fad, instant gratification. We are “me” focused, rather than “we” focused.
We don’t realize that a healthy society is one that respects others. Sees humanity as more important than corporate profits, some of which are in the business of creating fads to feed our egos, which become addictive, vicious cycles.
Do we have the will and the knowledge to do what it takes to make the changes needed? Education for the knowledge is on the wane. Higher education for rational, critical thinking, and with at least some focus on humanity is no longer in vogue. Some people even make fun of it. The focus is on job training to make money, and profit for corporations. So, will it ever get better?
Jim Laney, Wichita
