Letters to the Editor (Feb. 18)

Details about the Parkland, Fla., school shooting are not fully out in the open yet.
However, I have to ask, even at this early stage, was Nikolas Cruz able to drive his car onto the school campus with no gate attendant as an initial barrier? He was already banned from the premises.
Second, why was he also able to try to walk away afterward before being arrested?
Third, were the doors locked with restrictive entrance precautions put in place to further block his plan?
Fourth, why has all the talk nationwide about arming teachers, or having an armed school resource officer on campus at all times, not been implemented at every school after over 25 major school shooting incidents in recent years?
The problem with these shootings is that no amount of punishment will ever do justice to the victims. Massive loss of life is far beyond any kind of reparations. Sentences of life without parole and death penalty are meaningless.
Instead of gun control talk after every shooting, why isn't every possible approach to outright prevention, and hindering the progress of active school shooters, being implemented?
John Williamson, Wichita
Here we go again. Shame on us. Another school shooting, several students and teachers dead. Say a prayer, light a candle and then go on with our daily life. Shame on us.
Does the Second Amendment say that we all have right to carry an AR-15?
“Good people with a gun stop bad people with a gun.” Where was this good person with a gun to stop this massacre?
We blame mental illness, but having warning signs did not stop this guy from getting an AR-15 legally.
Please do your duty by not voting any candidate that is not going to reform gun laws. We all can make a difference.
Say a prayer for the victims and then stand up to the NRA.
Saroj Arab, Wichita
Another day, another mass shouting and the familiar refrain from those opposed to gun control: “This is not the time to talk about this.”
You can’t drive a car legally without a driver’s license. In most states, you can be ticketed if you are not wearing a seat belt. Any number of laws regulate how we live our lives.
Why, then, isn’t owning a gun also regulated? Oh, that’s right, our Constitution says “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” But it also says, “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State.” I submit that those owning a weapon should be required to participate in, and be evaluated by a well-regulated militia.
I don’t pretend to know the complete answer, but we need, no must start somewhere.
Danny Clemmer, Wichita
Dear elected officials,
How much longer are you going allow children to be murdered at their school? How many murdered children will it take for you and the rest of Congress to take action to stop the slaughter?
Is it 5, 20, 2,000? Will my grandchildren have to die before you decide something can be done?
Congress and the president have promised and promised action, but you have done nothing. Your prayers and words are meaningless. You have enough blood on your hands. Take action NOW.
Keith Osborn, Derby
Where education money goes
I spoke with a young woman recently who works at my favorite after-work haunt. Susan, (not her real name), graduated last year with a degree in elementary education. As we spoke, I learned that she landed a summer teaching position.
Out of curiosity, I asked Susan if she thought there was a school funding issue. I’m confused when it comes to adequacy and equity of the distribution of funds and whether those funds make it to the classroom or are spent indirectly on administrative or other services.
Susan’s response: No question schools are underfunded, but I was surprised to hear that large sums of money go to feed children breakfast and lunch because parents are not or cannot provide for food.
Susan reports meeting parents who have mistaken wants for needs in their lives and expect schools and educators to pick up the slack because they are either too tired or too disinterested. Educators are not parents, but education should be a partnership with engaged parents.
Susan believes she can make a difference in the lives of kids and apparently cares for kids more than some parents. God bless her.
Craig Plank, Wichita
President Trump’s base
Leonard Pitts Jr.’s Feb. 12 editorial, “In Trump they trust,” is based on a premise about President Trump’s most ardent supporters. The premise about Trump’s so-called base of supporters is that they are willing to sacrifice rationality in their steadfast support of the president.
The negatives associated with this president would have ended the political careers of most seeking the highest elected office in the land. But many “family values” advocates, from the Rev. Franklin Graham to former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback, have been willing to give President Trump a pass. Before winning the presidency, Trump had bragged that he could shoot someone in broad daylight on a public street and still have the support of his base.
All of begs many questions about these base supporters. Who are these folks? What is their long-term desire for the type of country they want? And do they agree with the president that he could shoot someone and still have their support?
Eddie Thomas, Wichita
We’ll miss your campaign, Angus
Judging by his Feb. 14 front-page picture, it seems Agnus has a clear vision for the future of Kansas and a nose to smell out government corruption and political chicanery.
He clearly has a noble heritage. No wonder Kris Kobach wants him gone.
And as for the candidacy of the six teenagers, Kobach is no doubt intimidated by their honesty, intelligence and maturity.
Doug Woolley, Wichita
