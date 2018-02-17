Letters to the Editor (Feb. 17)

Mass shooting blame game
I have been watching with great anguish the horrific effects of yet another school massacre. I have seen a school teacher, school superintendent. sheriff, FBI official, who all knew or knew of this disturbed individual, describe their anguish over the event. Now the inevitable blame from those in charge pointing toward guns.
I would point the finger back at them. They were the people who were put in charge of protecting us from him. The school did nothing except expel him. The FBI couldn’t find even him find him when he used his own name when he wrote he was going to be a “professional school shooter.” The police won’t do anything until he hurts someone. These people did not do enough to get him the help he desperately needed. If there are laws preventing, or funds not available, to help our mentally ill, let’s change that.
I would be the first to give up all my guns if there was any reasonably correct proof that it would stop someone 1,500 miles away from shooting up a school. Until then, I think I’ll just keep them handy.
Harvey Scott, Derby
TV is no help
Lots of people say there would not be so many mass shootings in schools, like recently in Florida, if television programs would stop featuring so much violence.
If you agree, pick up the telephone right now, call your local television broadcasting station, and give them a piece of your mind.
William Davitt, Wichita
Russia meddling is clear
It seems well established that Russia used various methods to interfere with our 2016 election. We were caught unprepared for this attack.
As the situation unfolded, some people became concerned that members of the Trump campaign were cooperating with the Russians, or may have been compromised in some way by them, creating a dangerous situation for America, or for the persons themselves. Some became so concerned that they reported their concerns to those who might have been affected, or to a department they believed would have an interest in this issue. However in every case, the Republicans, instead of evaluating the evidence to find out the truth, have chosen to shoot the messenger.
Why wouldn’t we want to know? Do we really want a foreign country involved in the election of our country’s leaders? Why is there not concentrated work at the federal level to find out how this happened, and make every effort to prevent it from happening in the future? If there was no cooperation, why would anyone feel threatened by the investigation?
Let the Russia investigation proceed unimpeded. Begin major efforts to prevent foreign interference in our elections in the future.
Kevin Smith, Wichita
Punt the parade
I totally agree with Pat Lehman’s Feb. 12 letter to pass on the miltary parade.
I would add President Trump didn’t respect the military when he took five deferments during the Vietnam War. If we want to spend $20 million, let’s give it to the veterans who actually served. It could pay for medical attention, getting them off food stamps, house the homeless and find jobs for them.
Doris Riggs, Valley Center
