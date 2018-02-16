Letters to the Editor (Feb. 16)

Reaction to Florida shootings
We need to stop blaming mental illness alone for the reason behind the epidemic of mass shootings. Never in the history of our country has the mentally ill been able to possess such powerful weapons.
Stop the manufacture and sale of large capacity, semi-automatic weapons for civilian consumption. This would not be a violation of anyone’s Second Amendment rights.
Mary Caruso, Goddard
Here we are again. Another horrific school shooting. Seventeen people dead, at least 15 injured and families devastated, and total inaction from Congress.
The United States is the only country — the ONLY country — in the world with a history of mass school shootings. Then we have a state legislature that not only refuses to enact legislation regulating gun sales and ownership, but passes bills enabling guns to be carried on our college campuses.
Here’s some advice for our legislators on both the state and national level: Stop kissing the backsides of the NRA and grow a backbone and start passing some strong gun legislation. In spite of what the NRA wants you to believe, guns kill people, and just because someone can legally carry a gun does not mean that they have the training or experience needed in a potentially deadly situation. Let’s put a stop to this now.
Kenneth Breeden, Wichita
Enough is enough. Another school shooting and 17 people are dead, others are wounded. We and say it is horrible and go our merry way. It is time we do something about it as Kansans to reduce these events.
The manufacturing and sale of AR-15s in the United States should be banned. I would bet that most people agree. What are you willing to do to see that happen? Our Senators and Representatives need to know how we feel. We say Congress is broken and then we go on with our daily lives.
We need to contact our elected officials and tell them that unless they publicly come out in favor of banning the manufacturing and sale of AR-15s, we will not contribute to their campaign and not vote for them. .
I am a gun owner and support the right to own guns for hunting and self-protection. The AR-15 was designed to kill human beings and should only be in the hands of law enforcement and the military. Will this ban stop all shooting? No, but it will take away a weapon that was only designed to kill many people in a short period of time.
Mike Pitko, Eureka
What taxes are for
In the Republican attempt to sell a trickle-down tax plan, it shows an alignment with the predator class when it constantly refer to taxes as a “burden.”
Taxes are an investment in our communities and function as a crucial form of social insurance to help protect us from the vagaries of life. It funds vital services we could not individually afford: schools, infrastructure, pensions, medical care, emergency services parks and libraries.
Historically, extreme wealth often came through aristocratic birth, employee or slave labor, and imperialistic conquest. In addition, the government often allowed them to privatize profits and socialize risks through subsidies and generous limited liability and patent laws.
Even as they continued to extract wealth out of the community, the rich came to view taxes as “theft,” forcing them to pay for social services they did not need. “Cut taxes, privatize the commons.” The end result being states like Kansas and Oklahoma. Trickle down is the quintessential Pythonian “Dead Parrot.”
Mary Wehrheim, Wichita
