Letters to the Editor (Feb. 14)

Police answer to the people
The Chief of Police and other city leaders are loathe to release the names of police officers who have engaged in questionable conduct, citing their right to privacy and fear of retribution should their names be released.
It seems to me that the chief is under the misconception that these officers are his employees. This is simply not true. All police department employees, including the chief, are employed by the citizens of Wichita. We pay their salaries. They act in our names. Their behavior reflects on all of us. We stand to be liable should their actions result in judgments against them.
As such, we have the right to know who they are, whether they have had other issues in the past, whether other complaints have been lodged against them, and, if so, how were these issues resolved? Did they receive additional training? Were they reprimanded, suspended, or were no actions taken?
All of these are questions that every employer has the right to know about their employees, and police officers are no different. It's far past time that the public started receiving the information to which we are rightfully entitled.
Jack E. Niblack, Wichita
Eye of the beholder
A recent Opinion Line contributor asserted President Obama was “girly” as compared to the current president.
Does the writer mean Obama is girly because he’s faithful to his wife? Girly because he is loyal to those with whom he serves the country? Girly because his masculinity is not defined by assaulting women? Girly because he recognizes the value of every individual, not just those who are white men? Girly because he does not make every public statement about himself? Girly because he puts the interest of the country above his own (e.g. military parade, why?).
Just curious.
Kathy L. Wilson, Wichita
The choice of abortion
My understanding of Ken Stuchlik’s Feb. 8 letter was quite different from Diane Wahto’s Sunday response regarding abortion. Both realize the fear and emotional pain a woman goes through when faced with an unwanted pregnancy. Wahto acknowledges “no woman who makes the decision to have an abortion does so lightly.” Why is it so difficult?
The basic nature of a woman is to nourish and protect, which is why the woman is offered the gift of giving life to a child. In abortion, the woman goes against this basic protective instinct and chooses to destroy that life.
Can any reason be so compelling to choose death over life for her child? From the moment of conception, all that is needed is time and nourishment. The sex, blood type, intellect, eye color — all is present.
So many couples yearn for a child but are unable to conceive. A woman’s choice to choose life for her baby, then to allow a couple to adopt and give her child the opportunity to become who he/she is meant to be, is a loving decision.
Which decision will be easier to live with for the rest of her life?
Ruby Scharping, Wichita
Watching over decision making
There should be complete accountability to the people that our elected officials represent. But the reality is they keep the poor focused on social problems like race, gender equity and DACA so that the poor won’t organize and take the government back from the corporations (and in return take the money back).
I just want an easy, common-man app to show me what my representatives have voted on, what is on the docket and what they didn't bother voting for. I ask the government to give me tools to keep my representatives accountable to the people.
Ben Swartz, Wichita
Remember sportsmanship at high school games
I went to a Kapaun Mount Carmel basketball game on Friday and could not believe how crazy the KMC parents and fans were to the referees.
Standing up, yelling and questioning referees’ calls. Mind you, KMC was winning. What kind of Catholic are you? I had to leave the game early for my own sanity. Good Lord, it’s a high school game, for crying out loud. You three guys yelling really should be refereeing the next game so you can get all right. Unbelievable what those referees have to put up with.
Stay home if you are going to be obnoxious so others can enjoy the game.
Daryla Schreck, Wichita
