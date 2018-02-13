Letters to the Editor (Feb. 13)

A bipartisan spending problem
Last Thursday night, Republicans in Washington colluded with Democrats to blow through the sequester spending caps by $300 billion in the name of bipartisanship and a deal. This is the worst kind of compromise, where big spenders from both political parties get what they want, but our children get stuck with a less prosperous, debt-laden future.
Republicans hawks touted the new defense spending in the deal as a victory, but at what cost? The increased defense funding will likely improve our readiness and help purchase additional weapons systems, but isn’t our $21 trillion debt also a national security threat?
As Republicans we cheered the tax cut last year that rightly leaves more dollars in most Americans’ pockets and makes our corporations more competitive in the global market. Fiscal conservatism, however, dictates that those tax cuts be coupled with corresponding spending cuts, but our leaders have proven incapable of even the most modest spending restraints and we are moving further and further away from our coveted balanced budget.
Deficit reduction may have proven a useful political weapon over the last eight years, but it should also be embraced as a governing principle. The looming fiscal threat to our nation requires it.
Grant Moody, Eureka
Bad arena experience
I went to Intrust Bank Arena for the first time and my first impression was very disappointing. Let me list the problems.
Parking was two blocks away. Anything close was non-existent or you had to pay $10, so it’s a trek if you have small children. Just going into the arena the lines were crawling to get through the one body scanner at each entrance.
Next is seating. I’m 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, and seating is a major problem. Your knees are almost in your chest. If someone wants to get out of your row, good luck with that. Concessions were staffed by volunteers, so ordering was backed up, then you were lucky if they got your order correct the first time.
At least there's time to fix the problems before the NCAA Tournament comes to town in March, or this will be the first and last time they come to town.
Erik Miller, Wichita
Releasing Nunes memo proper
Is it in the public interest to know when officials among a nation’s highest law-enforcement agency, working under a constitution they are sworn or affirmed to protect, fail to fairly serve the justice they are entrusted to administer? Is it in the public interest to know when those same officials in applying to a court for warrants to spy on American citizens withhold information that if made known to the court would deny them the warrants?
Those questions are the heart of the disturbing revelation of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuses at the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. What think you of the state of your republic now, America?
Ron A. Hoffman, Rose Hill
An idea for the wall
I suggest that we create a bipartisan committee headed by a secretary of arts and culture to begin taking the steps needed to make a border wall that is tasteful and pleasing to the eye.
Various areas can be explored where art suitable for a wall can be found. I would think murals, friezes, frescoes, landscape camouflage, and maybe a wall with alcoves for statuary art formers could be used. I think all art used in the project should not be used for commercial purposes or political purposes. They could be wide-ranging themes, people in celebration of life, people greeting each other, hugging and shaking hands.
There could be a children’s section with murals of the Peaceable Kingdom, rainbow paintings, butterflies, colored balloons, Disney cartoon figures, and children playing games. The only hit of nationalism would be friezes of the Statue of Liberty with the inscription, “Liberty Enlightening the World.”
Since the art will be dually sponsored, Mexican artists and art would be welcome. The wall would become a friendship wall until a future comes when it will be disassembled. The art portions of the wall could become friendship monuments in various places in both countries.
William L. Ripley, Wichita
