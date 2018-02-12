Letters to the Editor (Feb. 12)

Lackluster Legislature
Our state leaders are obviously following the feds in making one poor decision after another.
By approving liquor sales at breakfast, while increasing penalties on habitual drunk drivers, the only clear message being sent is the entire system is being driven by the money.
The previous decision they made on liquor was that it was too much of a hardship to stop at a liquor store to make a purchase; just grab it alongside your bacon and eggs at the grocery.
Never miss a local story.
Meanwhile, they consider allowing 18-year-olds to conceal carry.
If we were to hire graduating seniors straight out of high school and send them to Topeka, there would be more logical decisions being made.
I would also recommend making Chris Kobach’s position part-time and cut the pay accordingly. He has had way too much time on his hands to meddle in other state’s affairs, and now has to time to represent himself in the voter registration lawsuit while running for governor.
In the 2018 elections; let’s replace the smiling faces with some fresh faces. They could not possibly do a worse job.
Dan Gentry, Andover
Pass on the parade
Members of my family have served honorably in our military from the Civil War to our present wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and includes the service of both our sons, one of whom is a career Air Force officer. President Trump has now demanded that the Pentagon produce plans for a massive military parade. This parade will take thousands of staff hours for planning, millions of taxpayers’ money, and thousands of our military service people to produce such a parade.
We have a shortage of needed military personnel, a major shortage of available tax dollars, and our military equipment is needed in the war effort.
We are wasting all this time, money and effort to satisfy the vanity of President Trump, who so admires the parades of dictators such as Kim Jong-Un in North Korea, and Putin in Russia. He pretends the parade is to honor our military members, but it is really only to allow him to stage a bigger, more impressive, more expensive show for his pleasure.
I urge our Kansas congressional delegation to oppose this wasteful show. Abrams tanks rumbling down Pennsylvania Avenue will just tear up the pavement and honor only the President’s ego.
Pat Lehman, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
For more information, contact
Kirk Seminoff at 316-268-6278, kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments