Letters to the Editor (Jan. 13)

Hear victim’s family yell at decapitation suspect after court hearing

Rachael Hilyard, charged with killing 63-year-old Micki Davis last spring, was found not competent to stand trial during a hearing on Friday. Hilyard is accused of decapitating Davis on April 9. Hilyard will return to the Larned State Hospital to continue treatment. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/Jan. 12, 2018)