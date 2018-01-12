Letters to the Editor (Jan. 12)

Wow to Mark Arts
Though I have supported the arts and artists as much as my time and pocketbook will allow over the years, I still came to think sometimes the art scene in this city was unappreciated and underutilized. But judging by the masses of people I was a part of at the opening of the new Mark Arts last Saturday, I could not have been more wrong.
What a gorgeous building made possible by the generosity of donors who understand a city without a thriving arts scene is no city at all. They know too well that if artists are not nurtured here, they will go elsewhere and our city will be the poorer for it.
From the Great Gallery filled with artwork created by artists in Wichita as well as ones with ties to this city, to the rooms that offer classes in any kind of art medium you could ask for available to children and adults alike, this building offers even more of what the old Mark Arts did so well.
Never miss a local story.
Kudos and many thanks to those who made this stunning place possible. Its yet another gem in a city full of them.
Kathleen Butler, Wichita
Requiring belief for membership
The Eagle’s Jan. 8 headline read, “Can you be good without God? The Boy Scouts face the question.” That would be a fair question if the Boy Scouts were claiming that you cannot be good without God. As it is, the Boy Scouts do not make that claim, and the question as posed is a misrepresentation of the true issue.
The Boy Scout Oath contains three duties of the individual, the first being “duty to God.” The Boy Scout Law specifies 12 character traits, the last of which is “a Scout is reverent.” No judgment is offered by the Scouts as to the goodness of a person who does not believe in God. The Scouts simply require that members believe in God and do their best to live the character traits contained in the Scout Law.
The true issue at hand is whether or not a private organization such as the Boy Scouts can continue to exercise their current freedom to require certain beliefs for membership. No one is forced to join, and likewise, the organization should not be forced to accept individuals who do not support the beliefs of the organization.
Charles Kissling, Wichita
Criticism not of entire force
Our police officers do an extraordinary job, but the issue with the officer who shot Andy Finch is about that one officer, not the entire police force.
The officer might have asked Finch to keep his hands in front of him, fully visible, and not attempt to move them to a pocket, a waistband or behind his back. Then the officer could have explained the situation to Finch. Then suggest that individuals within the home come outside, one at a time, and go toward another officer who would be on hand to interrogate that individual. Eventually, the house could have been searched. No one need to have died while the true situation was revealed.
The officers who protect us are never asked to leave their brains and common sense at home when they go to work. Nor should they be assumed guiltless and unaccountable just because they wear a badge. And to the nice lady who wrote to defend the police: If an officer comes to your house, don’t reach behind your back to take your apron off. Small gestures can get you killed.
John R. Maxwell, Wichita
Constitution remains strong
Our Constitution has been with our country since 1787, but today more and more people are questioning its relevance. It seems that a sector of our society even desires a disconnect from our history and the Constitution. I though, have a passion for our country and constitution.
I find my passion for politics rare when compared to my peers, and it becomes obvious many citizens know little about our country’s founding document. I want a better America, and the only way to ensure that is the continuation of the Constitution.
The Constitution is a living document, which means it’s still relevant today. That means it doesn’t suddenly become irrelevant when groups or individuals decide it doesn’t fit their narrative. Our founding document shouldn’t be changed based on interest groups or in the name of political correctness.
Times and culture change, and because of this our Constitution has been amended 27 times. In other words, there’s a process to change. A process that involves considerable debate and contemplation in order to maintain the core purpose of the Constitution — establishing a strong government while protecting personal liberties of its citizens.
Carson Cargill, Isabel
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
For more information, contact
Kirk Seminoff at 316-268-6278, kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments