Letters to the Editor (Jan. 1)

Another hidden agenda
Topeka is at it again. Joe Norwood, Secretary of the Department of Corrections, chose a private prison developer, CoreCivic, to build and maintain Lansing Correctional Facility. It will cost $13 million more in costs than using Kansas bonds.
CoreCivis also employs two former aides of Gov. Sam Brownback as lobbyists. Dennis Kensinger is a former Brownback campaign manager and George Stafford is a long-time fundraiser.
This does not look or sound like transparency to me. Same old stuff in Topeka.
Never miss a local story.
Sheryl Robertson, Wichita
The dispute over Jerusalem
On the two United Nations votes, the United States was outvoted heavily due to the final status of Jerusalem, which needed to be negotiated between the Palestinians and Israel. Both claim Jerusalem as their capital. Israel has its capitol, Parliament, located here, while the Palestinians had the entire West Bank, including Jerusalem, until the 1967 Six Day War, when it was captured by Israel. Both sides contain a plethora of holy sites.
Israel claims other holy sites outside the walled city of Jerusalem:
▪ The western wall as the only remnant of the ancient Jewish temple located inside the walled city of Jerusalem.
▪ The tomb of King David, king of ancient Israel.
Palestinians claim other holy sites:
▪ The Mount of Olives and the Mosque Al Aqsa, the place where the prophet Mohammed made a journey to Heaven and returned back to Earth.
▪ The Mosque of Omar, Omar being a 7th Century Arab leader who captured the Holy Land and built a large mosque in Bethlehem, directly across from the Church of the Nativity, the birthplace of Jesus Christ.
Peace in the Holy Land is the ultimate goal in negotiations and relationships between the Jews and the Arabs.
Marlow Ediger,
North Newton
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
For more information, contact
Kirk Seminoff at 316-268-6278, kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments