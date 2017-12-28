Letters to the Editor (Dec. 28)

Kudos for Design Build Fly
As a former board member of Exploration Place, I congratulate and thank the staff, board members and contributors who made the Design Build Fly exhibit happen.
Our community has been proud of Exploration Place as a world-class building and wonderful place to visit, but Design Build Fly makes it even more impressive. We can now take pride in showing visitors that we have an educational facility that demonstrates our past history and our future as a community that is home to companies that have a dominant position in the design and production of aircraft.
This exhibit, the positive activity with B-29 “Doc,” and acknowledging that Wichita has the best-trained aircraft workers in the world, can perpetuate a culture that demonstrates that we are proud of what the aircraft industry does for Wichita.
Last week I visited Design Build Fly. I observed three men showing children details of the exhibit. It was exhilarating to hear conversations that explained the manufacturing procedures. These men had worked in the aircraft industry and they took great pride in explaining “how it works” to their children or grandchildren.
This is “the culture” that we need in the Air Capital of the World.
Don Ablah, Wichita
Keep an eye out for Louisburg High
Some of our Kansas youth will be featured on New Year’s Day in the Tournament of Roses Parade. It has been 25 years since a band from Kansas was selected to march the five-mile route through the streets of Pasadena, Calif.
Roughly 600 Louisburg High students are there and approximately 150 are in the marching band and flag detail. One of those is my great-niece.
Even though we may not be close to Louisburg, which is near Kansas City, our children are there and, being Kansas proud, we want them to be acknowledged. They are children of the arts in our schools and should warrant the same acknowledgment and achievement as kids in other educational fields. Even more so.
Keen an eye aware of some of our very special Kansas youth. Shed a tear or two and say, “Those young people are the future of our state.”
Roberta Lampe, Garden Plain
Kobach doesn’t uphold laws
In reference to “Kobach upholding the law” (Dec. 15 letters), only a person who favors voter suppression and yearns for an autocratic, one-party government would praise someone with Kris Kobach’s absolute lack of integrity.
Kobach, as secretary of state, took an oath to uphold both U.S. and Kansas constitutions that give us the freedoms that we enjoy. Among those freedoms is the time-honored right for American citizens, both born and naturalized, to exercise their “right” to vote. Kobach has focused his entire career solely on the goal of denying such voting right to as many people as he possibly can. He is a pariah to anyone who believes in our nation and the rule of law.
Employed by Kansas, this person has not only taken wages paid by Kansans, but absent from his duties, spreads himself to Arizona and Alabama, writing briefs to enable those states to practice the same voter suppression culture. He’s been subpoena challenged to reveal the alleged “dirt” that he has on alleged voter scofflaws. He has lost and been censured by every judge, every time. Now he wants to be Kansas’ governor, and sadly, a twisted, malignant, obtuse voting society will probably make that happen.
Chuck Glover, Wichita
