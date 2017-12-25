Letters to the Editor (Dec. 25)

Praying for peace
“If the rest of the world were like you there, would be no war.” Those words were spoken by the mother of a young Muslim man to the woman who had saved his life. His mother, who is Christian, and his father, who is a devout Muslim, had just arrived in this country to be by the bedside of their only son, who had been hospitalized after a serious accident.
Now, dark clouds of war hang over the world. Some seem to think a war on the Korean Peninsula would be containable. With millions of South Korean civilians 30 miles from the DMZ, and the nuclear powerhouses of China and Russia bordering North Korea, the consequences of war would be unspeakable.
Families from around the world are not so different; their hopes, concerns, and aspirations are the same. This is the Christian Advent season of Hope, Love, Joy, and Peace. Pray for Peace. Pray that we negotiate with North Korea with serious, sober diplomacy, not with childish, provocative tweets. Pray that there would be no war.
William Skaer, Wichita
Police dog pays off
I am very glad that the new pit bull police K-9 named Kano successfully made his first drug bust (Dec. 14 Eagle). It was even more surprising that the Dec. 11 marijuana bust arose due to pot being shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.
It is remarkable that Kano is trained to detect marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and ecstasy. The criminals think that using the postal service is a way to elude detection. It is a comfort that Kano can do what postal inspectors cannot do. The dog’s trained nose and his skilled handler make all the difference.
I congratulate Kano, his handler and the entire law-enforcement community involved in this bust. Hopefully, it will make Stafford and Barton counties, and other places in Kansas, safer by having trained police dogs such as this one vigilantly patrolling with success. People should remember a police dog is a police officer and should be accorded the same level of respect as a human officer.
James Marples, Esbon
