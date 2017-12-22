Letters to the Editor (Dec. 22)

The president’s great first year
Health and Human Services disputes it has banned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from using any words an Eagle letter writer referenced this week. I’m guessing she’s a Trump hater who doesn’t bother to question anything that reinforces her opinions. That’s too bad. But not surprising. Similar to most of the media and left-leaning organizations.
Let’s look at results since the 2016 election: stock market up, unemployment down, business expanding due to tax reform and de-regulation, and we’re finally telling the United Nationals and NATO to shape up and pay up. I don’t see these as bad things. They are good things.
Mike O’Bryhim, Wichita
The effective tax rate for companies
The Republican Congress has bombarded us how our statutory corporate tax rate (35 percent) is one of the highest in the world and that they simply have to do something to make our companies more competitive. The effective corporate tax rate (the rate companies actually pay, given the large number of loopholes and tax breaks that they can easily use) is far less, about 21.2 percent.
When the discussions of reducing the corporate tax began, the idea was pretty simple. Reduce the statutory rate and get rid of the loopholes and tax breaks so that companies would actually be paying the statutory rate. That made sense. Is that what happened? Has anyone heard of any references in the bill that Congress just passed to loopholes that have disappeared or to tax breaks that were removed?
Since the effective rate tends to run about 13 percent lower than the statutory rate, and since the new statutory rate will be 21 percent, maybe we can look forward to our huge and very profitable companies paying an effective tax rate of 8 percent (or as little as zero as many do now). How’s that match up to what your rate will be?
Philip Schneider, Wichita
Get out and walk
We applaud Mayor Jeff Longwell and Wichita Parks and Recreation for endorsing the 10-minute walk to a park campaign led by The Trust for Public Land, National Recreation and Park Association, and Urban Land Institute. The campaign is working with mayors across the country to advance park access and quality, with the bold goal of putting a high-quality park or open space within a 10-minute walk of every American.
The value of parks and green spaces is well known and well-researched, including health, economic, community-building, and environmental benefits. But in the United States, one in three Americans (approximately 100 million people), do not have a park within a 10-minute walk of home. This is why we have a launched this ambitious campaign — because we believe that parks are anchors of healthy, livable communities, and should be available to everyone — no matter where they live.
We are incredibly proud that Longwell has joined more than 140 mayors — from small towns and big cities across America, and from both parties — who support the 10-minute-walk campaign.
Will Rogers, The Trust for Public Land
Barbara Tullipane, National Recreation and Parks Assoc.
Ralph Boyd, ULI Americas
Lombard for Congress
I met Laura Lombard just after President Trump’s election. We both became members of a group dedicated to fighting back against the general upheaval of our rights that we saw forthcoming. We became friends and spent a great deal of time discussing women’s issues and equitable rights for women in Kansas and in the nation, as well as myriad other issues important to Democrats. She shared her plan about running for Congress, and I was thrilled.
From our talks, I knew she was a true Democrat with the intelligence, drive, empathy, integrity and experience to advance the issues that matter to me.
In contrast to her opponent in the 4th District primary, Laura is a lifelong Democrat. We shared our stories about how we became passionate Democrats as little girls. In third grade she, despite peer pressure and criticism, voted Democrat in a mock election. She assessed both candidates and chose the one who aligned with her values, values that she steadfastly holds to this day.
This longevity as a Democrat is important to me. I want a candidate deeply rooted in Democratic values and goals who will hold firm in what she believes when she gets to Washington.
Cynthia Wilson, Wichita
