Letters to the Editor (Dec. 20)

Reasons for supporting Trump
It would appear many are having trouble understanding how Trump supporters can support him after the many accusers have come forward. For me it is quite easy.
It is a mistake to compare Trump to others in the news as sexual predators. Bill Cosby was a serial rapist. He drugged his dates and raped them. Bill Clinton was a serial womanizer. Mistresses, sexual harassment and accusations of rape. His escapades led to him being impeached.
None of Trump’s accusers seem to have much of a case. No lawsuits, no criminal charges and many of the accusations were quite tame. In fact, they were merely part of the usual Democratic “October surprise.” Their accusations might have carried more weight back in 2016 if the alternative wasn’t Hillary Clinton, who stood by her husband during the accusations.
Never miss a local story.
Blake Shuart opined in Monday’s paper, “For now, the most likely explanation seems to be that Trump is held to a lower standard.” Really? For years there were no standards if you were a Democrat. The many years of the Clinton sycophants rationalizing and defending him have completely done away with any standard. Trump was cleared by the American people in November 2016.
Hank Price, Goddard
Willing to get but not give
I’ve watched and listened carefully recently as we discussed the possibility of a Tyson Foods chicken processing plant locating to Sedgwick County. The opposition to it was formidable. Although we are not in the running for a plant now. some thoughts linger.
The main concerns raised by the opposition were environmental, including the stench. I wonder how many of those who opposed the plant eat chicken regularly. And I also wonder how many of them would prefer that their meat products come from out of the country, where there is less control over health standards. Many meat products do now. Their opposition is “Not in my backyard.”
This is the same logic applied to nuclear power plants. Everyone wants the vast amount of energy, but no one wants the waste. The standard is essentially, “Give me the products, but dump the waste on someone else.”
How typically illogical of a spoiled and wasteful society. We are the largest consumers of most of the world’s products, but prefer that someone else gets the waste.
Wake up. If you want the product, pay the price of the waste.
Douglas Simpson, Wichita
No longer talking the talk
This message is for the pro-Trump people. How about you guys be the guinea pigs for this new language ban on our Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). No more science-based medicine or evidence-based technology for you. For real, it’s time to start walking the walk.
No more doctors, hospitals, medicines, research, or technology. Doesn’t that sound fun? No research for you on how Zika and every other disease affects unborn fetuses. No diversity in life — same ol’-same ol’ from now on.
If you want to believe transgender people don’t exist, hey that’s your crazy misguided entitlement, right? So, volunteers please? Who’s a die-hard fan enough to step up? Are you feeling a little vulnerable yet?
Catherine Skaer, Augusta
Learning from Kansas experiment
Just like Kansas’ recent past, Congress’ tax “reform” favors pass-through businesses like sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability companies and S-corporations over individuals. Their new lower 25-percent rate allows them to escape the higher individual rates most pay. Like Kansas, more high-earner individuals will restructure to skip their fair share of taxes.
Martin Feldstein (Reagan’s chief economist) says economic growth following the 1981 Reagan cut was mainly from slashing interest rates, with no evidence of job creation. Reagan raised taxes 11 times to fight resulting deficits.
Because these tax cuts increase national debt over a $1 trillion, the 2010 PAYGO law kicks in requiring automatic across-the-board cuts to federal programs. These include infrastructure, crop insurance, rural economic development, Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, nutrition programs, children’s health insurance, conservation and more. Kansas’ rural communities are most at risk because we have a disproportionately high older population depending on Medicare and a weak agricultural economy needing federal support.
Felix Revello, Larned
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
For more information, contact
Kirk Seminoff at 316-268-6278, kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments