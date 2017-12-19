Letters to the Editor (Dec. 19)

Everyone’s doing a great job
On Thursday, before departing for Virginia to address the graduation ceremony for a new class of FBI agents, President Trump made a phone call. The purpose of the call was to thank his good friend Vladimir Putin for “acknowledging America’s economic performance” in his annual press conference to the Russian people. This was not the first time the Russian president has fed the Trump ego, calling him variously smart, talented, very bright, even brilliant and an absolute leader.
It should be remembered that Putin is a former KGB Lieutenant Colonel who no doubt early on took the measure of Trump, with all his idiosyncrasies, and played him like a violin. It will also be recalled that Trump expressed the hope that Russian intelligence services might find and publish the 30,000 missing Hillary Clinton emails.
It begins to sound like we have a mutual admiration society going on here.
Robert Cook, Manhattan
Keep giving to panhandlers
Pass all the cruel and petty laws you want, Wichita elite. This Christian will still be handing out a few dollars to those indigent people on street corners.
In my daily life, God’s law of love and compassion surpasses the rules of mean, cold-hearted man.
Rev. Leigh Burgess, Wichita
