Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor (Dec. 19)

December 19, 2017 04:50 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Everyone’s doing a great job

On Thursday, before departing for Virginia to address the graduation ceremony for a new class of FBI agents, President Trump made a phone call. The purpose of the call was to thank his good friend Vladimir Putin for “acknowledging America’s economic performance” in his annual press conference to the Russian people. This was not the first time the Russian president has fed the Trump ego, calling him variously smart, talented, very bright, even brilliant and an absolute leader.

It should be remembered that Putin is a former KGB Lieutenant Colonel who no doubt early on took the measure of Trump, with all his idiosyncrasies, and played him like a violin. It will also be recalled that Trump expressed the hope that Russian intelligence services might find and publish the 30,000 missing Hillary Clinton emails.

It begins to sound like we have a mutual admiration society going on here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Robert Cook, Manhattan

Keep giving to panhandlers

Pass all the cruel and petty laws you want, Wichita elite. This Christian will still be handing out a few dollars to those indigent people on street corners.

In my daily life, God’s law of love and compassion surpasses the rules of mean, cold-hearted man.

Rev. Leigh Burgess, Wichita

Letters to the Editor

Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.

Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202

E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com

For more information, contact

Kirk Seminoff at 316-268-6278, kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Maize South vs. Eisenhower highlights

    Eisenhower defeated Maize South in a tight boys basketball game Monday night to stay unbeaten.

Maize South vs. Eisenhower highlights

Maize South vs. Eisenhower highlights 1:33

Maize South vs. Eisenhower highlights
Austin Reaves discusses his Arkansas State roots 1:34

Austin Reaves discusses his Arkansas State roots
Wichita may lose half of their transportation aid because the funding was unauthorized 0:50

Wichita may lose half of their transportation aid because the funding was unauthorized

View More Video