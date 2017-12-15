Letters to the Editor (Dec. 15)

Really, it was about environment
Recently in the Letters to the Editor I read, “Let’s be honest. Those ‘No Tyson’ signs mean no Hispanics in our area. They can say pollution, ground water or traffic, but really it’s racism. To me, those signs look like Confederate flags.”
I stopped to think about this for a minute and just shook my head In amazement. Race, color, creed or religion have absolutely nothing to do with a clean water supply, proper disposal of gray water, road infrastructure concerns, potential odor for south-central Kansas or pollution of our rivers and streams. All people of all races deserve, expect and demand this. All people.
Jeff Zogleman, Clearwater
Kobach upholding the law
Kris Kobach has been an exemplary secretary of state in his dedication to discharge his duty to enforce Kansas laws. For doing so, he has subjected himself to relentless and unfair criticism, especially in regard to the matter of illegal voting, something that has been the subject of myriad letters to the editor.
Mr. Kobach’s dissenters commonly roll out the old, monotonous bromide that so few cases of illegal voting have been found that law enforcement is not justified. But no one has ever contended that so few homicides are committed that laws that prohibit them are unnecessary.
We can be sure that voter cheating would be far more prevalent but for laws that prohibit it. I am beginning to suspect that there are those who actually favor illegal voting if it would give their political party an advantage.
But what is all the hullabaloo about in the first place? There is no latitude on the subject. both our federal Constitution and state laws specifically prohibit illegal voting. Case closed.
David Gudeman, Wichita
