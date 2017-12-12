Letters to the Editor (Dec. 12)

Solutions better than swipes
In the Dec. 6 Opinion Line, a contributor wrote, “Reading the article about Southeast High School has hardened my resolve even more that my kids will never attend public school.” Rather than reiterating how bad he/she thinks public schools are failing, I would prefer to see solutions the writer would propose.
They should keep in mind that the individual schools are constrained by the school district policies, and the district must comply with State Board of Education policies. In turn, the state board must adhere to federal regulations, subject to Congressional oversight.
Unlike the old days, school principals cannot use corporal punishment (ineffective for high schoolers) and cannot expel students without just cause.
It would be nice if public schools could operate under the same rules as private schools, but of course they cannot. So again, instead of more criticism, wouldn’t it be better to propose solutions that would benefit all students and schools?
Merlin Hussey, Wichita
The importance of literacy
I am alarmed at the utter failure of the Wichita school system to provide adequate education so third graders can read at an acceptable level. As was pointed out in Sunday’s Eagle article, we are not doing an adequate job. The result is the beginning of a lack of reading habits which cost us more money to correct.
In a related article, the state Legislature is facing the challenge of finding more money to build a new prison to replace aging Lansing Correctional. One of the reasons so many end up in prison is their lack of education.
It should be noted that the United States, with 4 percent of the world’s population, has about 25 percent of the world’s total prisoners. Does this make sense to anyone?
We can and must do better.
Bob Bayer, Wichita
Keep the Pentagon accountable
I encourage members of the 4th Congressional District to contact Rep. Ron Estes and urge him to support HR 3079, the Audit the Pentagon Act.
This bill has bi-partisan support, but Estes is missing in action. A strong national defense is tied to a strong dollar and a culture of fiscal responsibility. Section 9 of Article 1 of the Constitution requires that all federal agencies publish a regular statement of accounts. Yet the Department of Defense alone among federal agencies has not complied with this Constitutional mandate. The Government Accountability Office placed the Department of Defense in its "High Risk" report in 2015. Still, no report.
The Department of Defense is responsible for more than one-half of all discretionary spending of the federal government. Still, no audit. Before the next federal budget is enacted, contact Estes and urge him to support a strong national defense and a responsible budget by voting for the Audit the Pentagon Act.
Rev. David Hansen, Wichita
Look at who’s representing us
Core values are our highest priorities, beliefs, and fundamental driving forces. Some people may be driven by negative core values, like self-interest or greed. Core values are instilled in us by the way we were raised and by life experiences. Some fundamental values are honesty, moral decency, compassion, respect, concern for others, and open-mindedness.
I am sickened by the dishonesty, lack of moral behavior and lack of concern for others — actions to intentionally shift the balance of equality between races, ethnicities and economic sectors. And also by the “me first” attitudes demonstrated by elected officials. What core values are they demonstrating?
Voters must assume some of the blame for voting for these people in support of divisive political promises and despite knowing of their lack of personal moral behavior. Voters need to step back and examine the core values that candidates have demonstrated in their personal, professional and political lives before considering their political rhetoric.
Do we want leaders who will do the right thing or do we want to continue to elect people who feel they are above the law, lie to protect themselves and their allies, and ignore the collaborative process of democracy to achieve their personal goals?
Judy Johnston, Wichita
