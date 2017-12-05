Letters to the Editor (Dec. 5)

Kobach is part of the problem
Nice try, Kris Kobach, but the commentary “Topeka’s culture of corruption” (Friday’s Eagle) falls flat.
The legislature has many problems, which you duly list, yet you have been a willing supporter of that administration and culture, never mentioning the need for reform until this gubernatorial campaign. You have been tighter than a tick with the Brownback regime’s failures and corruptions as Kansas Secretary of State.
You had no opinions about the culture of corruption at that time and thrived in that corrupt environment. You made false claims about the effect of illegal voting in Kansas, which you claimed was massive, then could only find nine people to prosecute in two years, none of them illegal immigrants.
You are behind the assertions by President Trump that he actually won the popular vote because millions of illegal votes were counted. There is no factual basis for that claim, which says a great deal about your support of a culture of corruption at the national level.
Trying to distance yourself from problems in Topeka and championing reform is simply a blatant campaign gimmick. Intelligent voters should not fall for this obvious dodge.
Dave Crook, Derby
Pot calls kettle black
I find it strange that Mr. Kobach writes about transparency in Kansas when he runs one of the muddiest groups in the state.
We don't audit elections and we don't want anyone else to audit us. Rep. Erin Davis was a Brownback pick, as was Antonio Soave. No bill should ever be put up without a name on it, ever.
You hide the truth coming out, you’re part of the problem, not the solution.
Sheryl Robertson, Wichita
Relaxing fireworks law is insane
Has the City Council completely lost their minds?
Even considering to allow more fireworks is complete stupidity. We hear fireworks weeks before and weeks after July 4 and not just the little black cats that go pop.
These sound like mortars are going off in your backyard. I can't even imagine how many more calls Wichita police will have to man and answer.
If this does indeed get passed, I would like to invite the City Council to spend several nights at our house. Let’s see how much sleep you get.
Linda Howell, Wichita
Should investigation reveal more crimes
If anything is found from the Mueller investigation, it would be my hope and prayer, that any person convicted of a crime will not simply be given a pass. If we are to take anything from all of this wrongdoing, then there must be actual, real-life punishment for those committing these crimes.
If no punishment is laid on those committing the crimes, then we are in essence telling our future politicians that it is OK to do whatever it takes to be elected and carry out their own personal or political agendas. We are also reaffirming that there is no repercussion for those bad judgments. If no repercussions, then why do we even bother to teach our children right from wrong?. We would be essentially teaching that no matter their good or bad decisions, they will not be responsible or accountable for those actions.
Let Mueller know that if crimes have been committed, there must be correlating punishment.
Tricia Glidewell, Wichita
