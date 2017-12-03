Letters to the Editor (Dec. 3)

Accountability at the top
I can’t understand why so many TV personalities are being accused of sexually inappropriate behavior. My TV was turned on when our president was talking about stuffing his hand down a lady’s pants.
Why isn’t this being discussed?
Nancy Myers, Wichita
NRA has had positive effect
The NRA is probably the most effective civil rights organization the United States has ever produced. It has done more to defend the constitutional rights of the average American than any other organization.
It is always difficult to prove a negative, so we will never know for sure how many Americans are alive because they have successfully defended themselves or loved ones because of the efforts of the NRA.
We do know that anyone who truly wants a gun for evil purposes will get one and that a gun in the hands of a citizen can bring the evil actions of another to an end very quickly.
If only a teacher, concert-goer or innocent bystander had been armed how many people would be alive today? We will never know the answer to that question, but a solid case can be made that more guns in the hands of law-abiding citizens is a proactive deterrent and immediate resolution to gun violence.
In a violent world, laws that depend on the compliance of the individual will never provide the social stability of an armed citizen.
Gregory Bontrager, Hutchinson
Wrong view on Haitians
Not two days before Thanksgiving, the American holiday where each of us recognizes how lucky we are to live in this land of plenty, Kris Kobach calls out President Trump as “failed” because the president wants to give Haitians 18 months to move back to Haiti. Never mind they should not have to go back at all to a country that suffered a earthquake that killed 300,000, where 1.5 million are homeless and where most of the country has yet to recover in any meaningful way.
Kobach had never heard the expression; “There but for the grace of God go I.” Does he not realize its an accident of fate that he was born in this country and not a place like Haiti, where he would understand true deprivation? No, he has never known want, certainly not the kind Haitians put up with every day even before the earthquake. Sure, we can’t save everybody, but a good host who has invited someone into their home does not kick them if they’re contributing to that home.
Kathleen Butler, Wichita
Estes mailer misleading
I received in the mail from Congressman Ron Estes a “Tax Reform Update” with a cleverly disguised “survey” listing GOP rationales for tax reform as choices. The mailer is a very colorful expensively printed campaign pamphlet supporting HR 1: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Estes includes data retrieved from American Action Forum and The Tax Foundation. Both organizations have spent millions to get their GOP candidates elected to further their anti-tax agenda by skewing data to achieve their end.
Estes fails to mention the findings of the Congressional Budget Office regarding HR 1. A CBO report is the most important reliable source for making an informed decision.
Shame on Estes for using my tax dollars to pay for this costly, ill-informed GOP campaign ad supporting HR 1.
Denise O’Leary-Siemer, Wichita
A simple request
Love your neighbor as yourself. Who is your neighbor? The one who shows mercy on you.
Love your enemies, in fact give them what they ask for, and expect nothing in return. Who are your enemies? The ungrateful and wicked.
Politicians, can you love the rest of us just a little bit as much as you love yourselves?
Ray Thorp, Wichita
