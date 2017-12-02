Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor (Dec. 2)

December 02, 2017 05:06 AM

Democrats aren’t getting it

Upon reading an article in the National Review blasting Nancy Pelosi for defending John Conyers while also demonizing President Trump and Roy Moore, I wondered if Democratic leadership can capitalize on any incompetence by the White House and Republican legislators without tripping over themselves?

In every instance so far, there is absolutely zero doubt to the validity of these allegations against Moore, Trump, Conyers and Al Franken. This should’ve been the easiest decision of Pelosi’s political career. As soon as the allegations became public, every serious Democrat should’ve been calling for Conyers to resign.

I am a firm believer in established institutions being crucial to our governance, but my faith has been challenged by the absolute political incompetence present in both parties today. Both parties have serious flaws, however the GOP always seems to win in spite of their shortcomings, while Democrats drown under the weight of their own moral self-righteousness. Democratic legislature candidates must learn to start fighting back in the midterms, or face irrelevancy in much of our great country.

Justin Gordon, Wichita

One American’s wish list

Dear Santa Claus, it is time for me to write to you about my hopeful presents for Christmas. I want . Congress and the president to bring me, and also the citizens of this great country, the following presents: Gun control, tax reform and military overseas base closures.

On gun control, please eliminate all guns except for single-shot rifles and six-shot revolvers with the military, of course, being exempted. This would be a compromise between those who want no gun control and those who want to abolish all guns. I fired the M-16 rifle in the military and see no need for civilians to have such weapons.

As for tax reform, please eliminate all, repeat, all deductions and exemptions with everyone paying the same percentage rate. I would lose some deductions and exemptions with this present.

As for oversea bases, please bring home all our service personnel, including those in South Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan. As a Vietnam veteran, I do not want to see any more American service members killed in foreign countries. The United States has been the world’s police officer since 1945, so enough is enough.

Larry White, Wichita

Fix ballot for disabled voters

Regarding the Nov. 13 Eagle article concerning disabled voters’ ballots, once again we are treating people with disabilities differently.

According to Rocky Nichols’ statement, “It defies common sense to required a person who is physically incapable of filling out a ballot to try to sign it.” According to the Declaration of Independence, all people have unalienable rights. This does not exclude the disabled; they should have the same right as everyone else. The disabled may need some assistance, which should be given.

Everyone in this country, including those with disabilities, have the same rights. Those with disabilities may just need a little more help than the rest of us. Instead of throwing their ballots away because they were not completed correctly, we should be helping them to fill out the ballot out correctly. Many disabled people are elderly, they deserve the respect they have earned through their age.

Taking their right of voting away just because they can’t fill out the ballot the right way is taking their voices away.

Carissa Youngs, Hutchinson

