Letters to the Editor (Oct. 31)

Honors for family of fallen military
I respectfully disagree with Gen. Kelly on the comments he made to the media. He said he “does not believe that families killed in wartime should receive a call from the President.” I believe that family members should receive a call from the president as well as a visit from the military.
In the old movie “The Fighting Sullivans,” five brothers join the Navy and are killed during the war. A representative from the Navy came to their home to tell them their sons had been killed. Families give their precious loved ones to us. The families should be respected and honored for their loss. They deserve love from America.
Sondra Luke, Wichita
Hileman for school board District 2
I am excited to endorse Trish Hileman for Wichita Board of Education, District 2. I have known Trish for nine years and know her to be an adamant supporter of education and an advocate for children – all children. As a parent of five children of varying needs, she has become an expert navigator of the district and its intricate systems. She has a proven ability to work with others and get things done, evidenced by her leadership of both her school's PTO and her neighborhood association.
Trish respects and supports our teachers as professionals. She welcomes and encourages input from parents, recognizing that a transparent school board, working in conjunction with parents and district staff is critical to identify the most effective changes that can be made to improve our district.
I know that in every action and every decision as a school board member, Trish would be working in the best interest of our children as she always has in the past. I believe Trish is an asset to our district and our community.
Laura McLaughlin, Wichita
Chappell for school board District 6
Citizen voters and taxpayers who want a return on their hard-earned income and property taxes have the opportunity to support and elect Walt Chappell to the Wichita school board. He is a person that is capable and willing to tactfully ignore politically correct rhetoric and positions to provide and support efficient use of your tax dollars for the education of your youth. Education results need to be demanded so we taxpayers get more bang for our bucks.
If you want a results-oriented person elected, then we need to support and vote for Walt. It is time to stop electing people with goals for more of the same and whose real goal is using their election as a stepping stone to higher public office. We need doers who will work hard to make sure that Wichita students graduate with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in college or qualify for good-paying jobs.
Larry Rickard, Wichita
What lack of North Korea action means
Recently Hillary Clinton and a group of Democrats in Congress have expressed fears that President Trump is “starting a war with North Korea.”
When Trump was running for president, one of my greatest fears was that he would get in a nuclear ego contest with Russian president Putin, both men being type-A macho male billionaires. However, I think all Americans should be aware of exactly what they are gambling on by the U S. doing nothing on North Korea.
This position is betting Kim Jong Un will opt for the status quo of mutually assured destruction and won’t use his nuclear missiles on South Korea, Japan, or the United States.
But Kim is only 33, and is squeezed economically to the point that almost his entire national economy is based on black market trade.
Our gamble includes Kim resisting the jewel of an economically robust South Korea with a high-tech electronic industry, advanced infrastructure, and more valuable currency, sitting directly across his border as an extraordinarily tempting target.
That seems like a big gamble to make on a dictator trying to keep his one-man tyranny financially afloat for the next 50 years, or until he dies and his chosen offspring takes his place.
John Williamson, Wichita
Throwing a Sunday off track
Is it really necessary for trains to stop on tracks blocking streets, especially on Sunday morning? On my way to church last Sunday, I sat for over 15 minutes only to find the next track three blocks away, another train was stopped. I never did make it for the 10 a.m. service.
Karen Gammon, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Kirk Seminoff at 316-268-6278, kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments