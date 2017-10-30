Letters to the Editor (Oct. 30)

Concerns about Tyson, water
After Tonganoxie residents fought the building of a massive poultry processing plant, our county leaders have placed a bid to have the “honor” of the Tyson Foods plant being built here in Sedgwick County.
In April 2013, Tyson paid $3.95 million for violations of the Clean Air Act in four states that comprise Region 7 of the EPA. The violations involved eight leaks of anhydrous ammonia, which killed a Tyson worker. A similar leak in a Tyson plant in Omaha forced the evacuation of 475 employees.
Tyson pleaded guilty in federal court to 20 felony violations of the Clean Water Act. The company admitted it illegally disposed of wastewater at its Sedalia, Mo., plant over several years. The improper disposal continued “in spite of the company’s assurances that the discharges would stop and after numerous warnings, administrative orders, two state court injunctions, and the execution of a federal search warrant at the Sedalia facility,” the Department of Justice said. Tyson paid a $7.5 million fine.
We need to let our county commissioners know of these concerns.
Mary Erickson, Wichita
Hedrick for school board District 2
I am proud to recommend Julie Hedrick for Wichita school board in District 2. I have known Julie for almost 15 years. During that time she held several important positions as an architect, including the division director of facilities for the Wichita district. She helped accomplish many things, including improving the culture toward empowerment and trust of employees with a “Commitment to a Cause” rather than “Power and Control” emphasis. During a bond issue, they accomplished getting a safe room in all of the schools.
Julie has grandchildren in the school district. She has been an active community person throughout her career and she cares about both the city and its public education. She is highly qualified and I know her to be diligent and trustworthy. She will start with a wide range of knowledge regarding the school district and its needs.
Julie would do an excellent job on the Board of Education.
Mary Lou Reece, Houston
Food program still vital in Kansas
The Food Assistance Program is critical to the well being of many working families in Wichita. In Kansas, 82 percent of the families who receive food assistance have at least one member of the household who is working. In 2016, 253,833 were awarded food assistance every month on a national level. This figure has decreased 15 percent over five years due to increasing restrictions and requirements. The decrease in food assistance does not reflect triumph over poverty.
The state of Kansas often denies able bodied single males food assistance. A gentleman by the name of Ravi was kicked off food assistance after securing a job paying $8 per hour. His hourly wage could not cover housing costs, transportation and food for himself and his children, yet he lost his food assistance benefits.
Food assistance is of great benefit to many Kansans. It represents a use of our tax dollars that is effective and important in helping people survive the impact of low hourly wages or unemployment. The Republican budget resolution and tax cuts take another whack at a vital program to line the pockets of the rich.
Durell Gilmore, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Kirk Seminoff at 316-268-6278, kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments