Letters to the Editor (Oct. 28)

Chappell for school board District 6
As a parent, I strongly endorse Dr. Walt Chappell to serve on the Wichita school board. When he was on the State Board of Education, I personally saw him seek out and listen to parents and teachers. Then he worked hard to put their suggestions into action.
We need leaders who are more than a rubber stamp for the status quo. Dr. Chappell asks questions to find out how tax dollars are being spent, then makes sure it is going into classrooms to support our teachers and students.
He will treat people who come to speak at board meetings with respect and courtesy. As a caring Christian man, he is open to ideas from different points of view.
Dr. Chappell’s main focus is on making sure that each of our children learn what they need to get a good paying job after they graduate from high school. He will make sure that parents have a say in their child’s education and career choices.
I encourage all Wichita voters to cast their ballot for Walt Chappell to serve us on the school board. We need his strong, proven leadership.
Jennifer McCoy, Wichita
Hileman for school board District 2
I would like to tell you about Trish Hileman, Wichita school board District 2 candidate.
Trish is a unifier: She listens to opposing ideas, seeking to build positive relationships with teachers, parents, and members of the community.
Trish is a collaborator: She seeks first to understand, and offers thoughtful responses and solutions to problems.
Trish is passionate: She supports her five children, their educators, and their schools with love, respect, and an unmatched energy.
Trish is dependable: She is there for you, donating her time selflessly to make sure her neighborhood and her schools are supported and taken care of.
Trish is positive: You won’t find someone as positive, joyful or enthusiastic as Trish. She brings people together with her unbridled energy, always searching for a win-win solution to every problem she faces.
Trish is the best candidate for school board. She is open to your ideas, will listen to your suggestions, look for ways to improve teacher morale, and she will always be a champion for children, educators, schools and the community.
Meredith Sheahon Mansfield, Wichita
Butler for Andover school board
I have lived in Andover most of my life. I went all the way through the Andover school system, and I have had one child graduate from the district. I have two attending Andover Central High. I am interested in having quality individuals on our school board. In my opinion, two important qualities in any politician are new ideas and integrity.
I am excited to see that Lee Butler is running for the school board. This is his first campaign for any position. I know that he will have innovative ideas and not just want to keep the status quo. I have also known Lee for many years and know that he is a quality individual. He has integrity. He also has two kids in the school district. Therefore the decisions he makes will be felt at home. I cannot think of any more accountability than that.
Stephani Caliendo, Andover
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Kirk Seminoff at 316-268-6278, kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments