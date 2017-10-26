Letters to the Editor (Oct. 26)

Fashionetta Nov. 4
With so much news of political strife and community discord, I want to remind Wichita that we have civic-minded and academically prepared youth doing great things.
About 870 African American young women have gone through the Alpha Kappa Alpha Fashionetta Leadership program over 33 years with 90 percent going on to college. All 19 Pearls in this year’s class have been accepted into the colleges of their choice.
Throughout their five-month leadership class, which begins at the close of their junior year, the participants attend workshops that cover educational and career choices; visit college campuses and recruiters; are mentored and encouraged to write essays and resumes, and submit college applications and market their talents and abilities via fundraisers for scholarships.
At 6 p.m. Nov. 4, the Pearls will celebrate the completion of the program with an Academy Award-style extravaganza at the WSU Metroplex. The theme for the evening is “Pearls Over the Moon,” as participants who have raised funds for their educations are recognized and celebrated. Advance tickets are $15 (adults) and $10 (children) and may be ordered by calling 316-685-0452.
These positive statistics warrant our support and congratulations.
Sharon Cranford, Wichita
Deputy superintendent job wrong move
I am, and have always been, a proponent of public education. I don’t mind paying taxes for good schools so that our children can compete for jobs in this global environment. What I do mind is the way money is being allocated.
Money should be spent on teacher’s salaries, not more administrative posts. I think our new Wichita superintendent made a poor decision to add a deputy position at a time when money is scarce. Many of my friends are teachers, they work hard during the week, and many on the weekends. They spend their own money for supplies. They are required to keep going to school, and most of them have at least one Masters degree.
We live in a time where parents send their children to school without basic training in civility and socialization. It’s hard to teach in that kind of environment. Teachers deserve better pay than administrators.
I want our schools to be well-financed, our children well-educated, and a top-heavy administration a thing of the past. Reduce those salaries, and pay the people on the front lines what they deserve.
Charisse Kahler, Wichita
No more playing of anthem is an option
All of this hullabaloo about kneeling and sitting during the national anthem at NFL games is truly ridiculous. I’m retired but when I worked, they didn’t play the national anthem at the start of my work day nor do they for all of the other non-athletes that work today. What is that all about anyway?
These players are on the clock at their jobs, just like all of the other working people in this country. It is not a place to demonstrate about something unrelated to the job. Any kind of demonstration while doing the job should be met with sanctions by the employer whether you are a football player or a plumber.
So maybe the NFL should cease playing the anthem at the start of their workday just like all of the other employers in this country.
Loren Martindale, Wichita
Becker for Newton school board
I am writing this letter of support for Angela Becker for Newton school board. Here are some of the qualifications that I feel make her a candidate worthy of your vote:
▪ Angela by profession is a financial analyst. She has the skills to understand the complex school funding and guide the board to make the best return on the spending of the scarce school dollars.
▪ Angela studies the issues, seeks input from all stakeholders and will be able to lead the school board to implement programs and budgets only in the best interest of the Newton district’s stakeholders.
▪ Angela is a hard worker and a sound decision maker. She will use these traits to make sure our students and teachers are treated with the respect they deserve and that our tax dollars are spent wisely.
Please join me and cast your vote for Angela Becker for Newton school board.
Tim Marlar, Newton
Haynes for Andover board
In Andover, we are proud of our school district. It has been on the cutting edge of innovation, student achievement and safety.
That foundation of excellence has been thanks to, in part, the excellent leadership by the school board. One of the most committed members is Carly Haynes. Her leadership and insight has kept Andover fiscally responsible as one of the most efficient districts in Kansas while as the same time promoting student success, achievement and safety.
A vote for Carly on Nov. 7 is a vote for our schools, our students, our teachers and our future.
Susan Pool, Wichita
