Letters to the Editor (Oct. 24)

Tyson can be good for Wichita
Reading Kirk Seminoff’s Pivot Point in the Oct. 20 Eagle was a great perspective on this up-and-coming opportunity for our city.
No matter which place Tyson chooses, the economy will be boosted, people will have jobs, farmers will grow grain, housing complexes will benefit and the economy will grow.
As long as our civic leaders make sure that the contracts with Tyson include stipulations for wastewater contamination problems and the myriad other concerns that the hatemongers have projected into the universe, it can be a win-win situation for Wichita.
For years we lived with the smell from the meat packing plant and the odors from the refinery on 21st Street and we constantly live with the smell from the sewer plant. Kansas has very few calm wind days and all those smells seem to drift away after a short amount of time. Hopefully things can be worked out, Tyson sees the benefit of coming to Wichita and progress will move us forward.
Jeanne-Marie Neuroth, Wichita
Hedrick for school board District 2
Julie Hedrick is a stellar candidate for Wichita Board of Education. She exhibits three essential characteristics of an exemplary public servant: a proven work ethic, commitment and integrity.
Julie works hard, going beyond the requirements of her job description to provide exemplary results. While working for the Wichita school district, her work renovating and building new schools was a testament to her dedication. Every building in our city is better because of her work ethic.
She is in it for the long haul. Julie is a product of our school system, as are her husband, children and grandchildren. She has volunteered every step of the way, giving time to what will build success. Add that to her employment in the district and you will find that she uniquely grasps the multi-faceted challenges and opportunities of our city and our district.
Julie is a woman of integrity. Her responses are measured and she speaks thoughtfully, kindly and honestly in her home, her church and in public. Join me in casting a vote for Julie Hedrick, Wichita Board of Education District 2.
Kris Rogers, Wichita
Haynes for Andover board
Public education in Kansas is at a crossroads. Not only must our schools remain focused on promoting student achievement, success and safety, school districts across the state must remain committed to fiscal responsibility and be budget-aware.
The Andover school district has mastered the art of promoting educational excellence, innovative opportunities for students and teachers and ensuring a safe learning environment. At the same time, district leadership has remained focused and determined to spend taxpayer money wisely and work within the district’s means while listening to patrons.
That successful leadership we enjoy in Andover has been a part of Carly Haynes’ life while serving on the school board. Carly’s leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence and our school children is second to none. Andover, and public education across Kansas, needs Carly on the school board in Andover. A vote for Carly on Nov. 7 will ensure we continue to build upon the foundation of excellence in Andover we’ve come to know, expect and enjoy.
Vicki Bond, Wichita
Colyer’s predicament
With the prospect of Gov. Sam Brownback on the cusp of resigning — presumably after he is confirmed as U.S. Ambassador for International Religious Freedom — I wonder: Does his Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer realize the daunting task ahead of him?
Granted, the man probably relishes the thought of becoming the next governor. However, in a recent speech in Ottawa, Colyer stressed “commerce.” That is fine and dandy. However, as I learned in Economics 101 at Wichita State University, it takes a willing and able “buyer” to link up with a willing and able “seller” of goods and/or services.
Coyler will also look into a pit of red-ink debt. He will have to come to grips that the task will be equivalent to 10,000 cement trucks dumping their concrete into a nearly endless sinkhole to even come close to leveling the damage done by the Brownback experiment.
Colyer had better brace himself (and all Kansans) for massive tax hikes. Nobody likes it, but nobody wants that sink hole to grow larger, either. Generating commerce is fine after things are patched; but until then, current taxpayers will make up the shortfall. There is no other way of saying it.
James Marples, Esbon
Letters to the Editor
