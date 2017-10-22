Letters to the Editor (Oct. 22)

Orman right to run for governor
A recent Gallup Poll shows 45 percent of American citizens identify as independent. Over 60 percent desire an alternative to Democrat and Republican parties. A large share of Kansans desire a new kind of political leadership. The time is now for independent Greg Orman to pick up where he left off and enter the governor’s race.
Greg’s yearning for problem-solving to break D.C.’s political gridlock got my attention when he ran for U.S. Senate in 2014. I voted for Greg, volunteered for his campaign, and found he’s a down-to-earth, everyday person who prioritizes Kansans and our economy over political parties.
The desire for independent leadership in our state has increased since 2014, when Greg’s senate campaign showed 43 percent of Kansans wanted an independent approach to governance. Greg will be a viable and credible candidate for our governorship.
Greg’s background as an entrepreneur who has turned around struggling businesses make him the perfect candidate for the job. Since he last ran, the needs of Kansans have remained on Greg’s agenda as an active citizen in our state, even as Greg has started a beautiful family with his wife Sybil. He is the symbol of country over party.
Stephanie Luna, Wichita
Depression column appreciated
I just wanted to write and thank Becky Galloway for her letter about mental health, depression, and anxiety (Oct. 10 Eagle). I know that it must have taken tremendous courage to write the article and expose what is so often severely misunderstood.
Please thank her not only for her well chosen words but for her courageous decision to step out behind the veil of silence and bring this to everyone’s attention.
Scott Hubbard, Wichita
No to sales-tax increase
If a new business has a viable product or service, a solid business plan and adequate capitalization, it should not become a corporate welfare recipient asking the city to raise taxes to assist a “for-profit” enterprise — one that most likely want to become an LLC and dodge paying taxes.
The Eagle mentioned the area near Kellogg and West was a blighted area. Road construction on Kellogg and the frontage road helped create that blight. On Nov. 7, the City Council should say thanks, but no thanks to a sales-tax increase that is designed to essentially establish a governmental GoFundMe account for Mr. Ablah and Mr. Seville.
John Maxwell, Wichita
Students and the Pledge
Quoting Gary Gibson, superintendent of Valley Center schools: “If the past is any indicator, public schools are about to have a teachable moment about the First Amendment sparked by a burst of tension between President Donald Trump and professional athletes.”
I suggest the superintendent and local school boards give students a teachable moment regarding the national anthem, when the anthem was written and why. Give the students a review of the War of 1812, the second battle with England for freedom of the United States.
President Trump was not making a political statement. He was saying that an employee of a company, team or whatever should not blatantly break the rules and regulations of the organization to which they belong without consequences, such as reprimand or termination. It was the national media that made it into a political firestorm and President Trump should have no bearing on your decisions regarding this matter.
There are specific laws in Kansas regarding individuals participating in the showing of respect and honor for the Pledge of Allegiance. As an East High School alumnus, I object to the Wichita district’s new policy. Please re-think this position – surely you can come up with a better solution.
Duane Steen, Bel Aire
