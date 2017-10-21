Letters to the Editor (Oct. 21)

CASA volunteering worth the time
If every child or family of children in need had a Court Appointed Special Advocate, there would be someone who knew where they were. As CASA volunteers, we are in it for the kiddos. We do all we can to make sure they are safe, their needs are being met, and the system is working to make things better for them.
Sometimes we have to make waves and step on toes to get things done, which we do willingly because we are there specifically to speak on behalf of the children who cannot speak up for themselves. Our kiddos know we care about them and we will do all we can to make sure they are treated fairly and appropriately, and not lost in the system.
This is a very sad and serious story, but it’s nothing new. It’s been going on for years all across the country. If this tugs at your heart and you wish this could help, please consider becoming a CASA. It is the best volunteer “job” you will ever have. There isn’t a paycheck, but the rewards and benefits are priceless. I’m very glad I am part of the solution, rather than the problem. I’m proud to be a CASA.
Kathy Davis, Wichita
Rosales for school board District 6
Ron Rosales is the best candidate for the Wichita Board of Education in District 6. At a recent public forum, Ron was unpretentious and informative. He is articulate, clear and focused in his views. An educator with 10 years experience in Title I schools at USD 259 and experience in the YMCA after-school program, he obtains an insider’s observation of the issues. During this time, he demonstrated he relates and connects with students, parents and community partners.
With a USD 259 Hispanic student population at 35 percent, Ron recognizes the shortage of male teachers as role models for at-risk students. He would fulfill this critical deficiency. Ron believes a team strategy of stakeholders can produce a responsible and sustainable budget. Being a fiscal conservative, he is concerned our elders and taxpayers in general are overburdened.
He was born and grew up in District 6, where he attended school. Currently employed in the Haysville school district, Ron is prepared with a teaching degree, a Master’s Degree and an ESOL certification from local universities. He proudly served our country in the military and is a retired veteran and member of VFW Post 112.
I urge you to cast your vote for Ron Rosales on Nov. 7.
Carolyn Benitez, Wichita
Haynes for Andover school board
There’s a race for a school board seat in Andover that matters when it comes to the future of our children in the Wichita area and the state of Kansas. Carly Haynes is a committed, trusted and innovative leader who has helped to build the foundation of excellence for student success and achievement in Andover. At the same time, Carly has been a fierce proponent and voice for fiscal responsibility, demanding accountability for district spending — ensuring that Andover remains focused on classroom spending for direct student impact.
Under Carly’s leadership, Andover students and parents have benefited from innovative classroom technologies and cutting-edge instructional techniques. Student safety and success, along with fiscal responsibility is a model that works in Andover. Andover needs Carly’s continued leadership on the school board and that’s why she has my support and my vote this Nov. 7.
Nancy Compton, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Kirk Seminoff at 316-268-6278, kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments