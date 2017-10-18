Letters to the Editor (Oct. 18)

Tired of Jayhawks’ football failures
With an embarrassing and disgusting football season, the University of Kansas needs to clean house. Athletic director Sheahon Zenger, football coach David Beaty and assistant head coach Clint Bowen need to be canned.
I can’t believe we’re putting $350 million into upgrades for the football facilities. Why are they enlarging Memorial Stadium when its only half full most Saturdays and empty at the end of the game? The solution is drop football or spend money to get a proven successful coach and start over.
We KU fans are tired of being the laughingstock of college football, and not being able to competitive with any football team we play.
Eric Andreas, Winfield
Mental health benefit
A great deal of emphasis has been placed on mental health recently, both locally and nationally. It’s reasonable to believe every person in this country has been affected by mental illness in some way. It’s even more reasonable to believe that unless we fight to intentionally tear the stigma apart in our own families and communities, we’ll continually be forced only to respond to tragedy or bringing awareness, understanding and support to people in our communities.
The Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas works intentionally every day to break apart whatever stigmas exist against mental health issues, and we meet people exactly where they are — walking with them through whatever type of journey they are traveling. Naturally, there are many needs associated with providing these interventions to our community.
On Nov. 4, in conjunction with our 60th anniversary, the Mental Health Association is hosting a Casino Night benefit gala. Hosted by local celebrities, this red-carpet-worthy event boasts the theme “Diamonds are Forever” and includes casino-style games, a silent auction, excellent food and a live art piece creation. Don’t miss this opportunity for a night of extravagance that will benefit so many treasured citizens in our community.
Tana McKee, Wichita
Resist cuts in benefits
As a member of the federal community who served our country for years, I am deeply concerned that my hard-earned benefits will be cut to offset proposed tax policy changes. I ask my representative and senators to oppose such cuts to the federal community. I based my career and retirement planning on long-standing, promised benefit calculations. Any cuts to what I earned break that promise and denigrates the value of public service.
Congress is currently debating reforms to our tax code. Paying for touted middle-class tax relief on the backs of middle class federal employees and retirees is wrong. My retirement and health benefits were earned through years of hard work - they are not gifts to rescind.
David Petrie, Andover
Gun laws in Congress
The actions of Stephen Paddock were acts of domestic terrorism with no reason to call them by any other name. While the nation is reeling from that shooting, Congress is planning to vote on the Sportsmen Heritage and Recreational Enhancement Act (HR 3668). The House Natural Resources Committee has approved it and intends to fast track it. The next step is a scheduled vote.
One controversial part of the bill is the silencer provision, which the National Rifle Association says is necessary to protect the hearing of hunters. Can you imagine if Paddock had silencers on his weapons?
If the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act (HR 38) becomes law, it would force states to recognize other states’ permits for concealed carry. Thus, a state with lax gun laws regulating concealed carry permits would become the standard for all states.
Even before we has time to grieve the deaths and injuries of so many, Congress and the NRA may move ahead with versions of the SHARE Act and the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act.
It is time to turn our grief into action. There are many ways to protect the rights of gun owners and public safety. Defeat these bills.
Rev. David Hansen, Wichita
Keep the letters coming
To the citizens who are willing to write letters to the editor about their opinions on upcoming elections, I for one clip out these articles and place them in a file folder marked “Election.” They allow me to refresh my memory just prior to voting day.
Judy Young, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Kirk Seminoff at 316-268-6278, kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments