Letters to the Editor (Oct. 17)

Not so fast on Wichita flag plate
Using the symbol of the Wichita city flag on state license plates is misleading.
To have the word “KANSAS” blazoned across the top of the plate using the city flag as the field leads one to believe that the city flag is the state flag or that the city flag represents the state of Kansas in some other manner. Not a good idea.
John Stohler, Wichita
Claycomb for City Council District 6
As a professional in medicine and public health and as a resident of District 6, I’m excited by the opportunity to vote for Cindy Claycomb for City Council on Nov. 7.
Cindy is a true advocate for a healthier Wichita. She supports the non-traditional, non-intuitive approaches to public health that we’ve come to know really work to increase wellness: affordability of safe, quality housing, improvement and maintenance of public spaces like parks, continued implementation of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plans, and support for the arts and recreation events.
I hope others will join me in voting for her.
Justin Moore, Wichita
Keep scouting separate
All five of my brothers were scouts. Two became Eagle. My daughter was in the Girl Scouts and my son in the Boy Scouts, so I know the organizations well and I can say without hesitation: no, no, no to girls in the Boy Scouts.
Can we not at least let our boys be boys for a short time in their lives? Undistracted by the conventions of “be careful now, don’t be so rough, she’s a girl” aspect of childhood they inevitably encounter on the playground on any given school day? I say yes, let them be boys.
My brothers used to regale me with their tales of flatuence contests in tents, telling off-color jokes around the campfire, sneaking out for midnight walks or just the freedom they felt being able to get as dirty and stinky as they wanted to be at a weeklong campout or jamboree, reveling in their manliness all without worrying about feminine sensibilities that could put a damper on all of that. I was never envious. I had my 4-H group and my bevy of gal pals to hang out with.
Kathleen Butler, Wichita
Boy scouts fine without girls
The notice that girls will be joining the Boy Scouts brought back memories of being a Boy Scout. As a Cub Scout, I was a member of a Cub pack that met in the leader’s house being that she was a mom of friends. Later I became a Boy Scout and the adult leader was a mail carrier and neighbor. Our meetings were around a fire built at the top of a hill from dead wood. Summers involved two weeks at scout camp out in the country.
The adult leaders were ideal role models for a developing boy. Sadly, the number of scouts is declining significantly downing to 2.4 million, while the nation continues to grow.
This is not in the best interests of scouting. One problem is that 70 percent of scouting sponsors are faith based. The second is that boys today have an even greater need for male role models in today’s world of sexual confusion. Young males have an even greater need for support as they seek to mature into husband and fathers.
Richard Gilmartin, Wichita
The future of Century II
There is general agreement that the aging Century II building needs modernization. We cannot afford to raze it and build anew. The cultural and commercial activities that take place there would be interrupted for many years.
There are many buildings worldwide that are hundreds of years old and still serving a useful purpose because they have gradually added modern technologies as they have become available. My vision is that our city set up a recurring budget item that can remain level year-to year so the modernization can be done on an incremental noninterference basis.
Some ideas are cover the roof with solar panels (this may even pay for itself), add an encrypted fiber optic and wireless network. Provide virtual reality capability. Modernize the HVAC system. Connect Century II with other downtown venues with an automatic public transportation system.
Stephen Starch, Wichita
Appreciation for Americans’ release
I am writing in appreciation of the U.S. government and its international partners for the release of Caitlan Coleman and her family. Another complex operation has been completed with the precision of a Swiss watch. It is a great day for U.S. agencies and the common folks who do not forget the Americans in foreign captivity.
Rasheed Khan, Wichita
