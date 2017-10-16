Letters to the Editor (Oct. 15): North Korea, endorsements,

Don’t support bad policy
“As tensions escalate with Kim Jong Un and North Korea, we must unite around Trump.” That was the headline for an Oct. 10 opinion by Mark Vargas. In reality, supporting Trump’s behavior for lack of policy is dangerous. Trading insults with Kim plays his game. Uniting us by naming an “enemy,” and dividing us at home is Trump’s game. Look for the ball caps: “Nuke North Korea.”
Mr. Vargas quotes a Trump tweet claiming that in 25 years “policy hasn’t worked.” In truth it has kept the peace for over 60 years. Vargas admits there are “no good options,” but “Trump wants to address this issue once and for all.” There is no good action possible so he “wants” to do a bad one?
Vargas got one thing right. “With so much on the line, the last thing we need is a misstep or a miscommunication leading to war.” But he writes that “I know that Trump is up to the task.” Do you know this by his “Rocket Man” insults or his threats to destroy the country?
Elbert Swartzendruber,
Halstead
Hileman for school board District 2
When I met Trish Hileman at a PTO meeting, she immediately recognized that I was passionate about students having more recess. She provided contacts for people I could talk with and insight on how to navigate through the system and advocate for my son and his peers.
During our fight for more recess, my confidence wavered. Trish knew the right words to encourage me. As long as I’ve known her, Trish has truly wanted parents to be active participants in their child’s education.
Trish and I don’t agree, but she is always willing to listen to my perspective. Trish is professional and respectful, and she truly wants what is best for all of the children in Wichita Public Schools.
I endorse Trish Hileman as school board District 2 representative because I know she is willing to ask the tough questions; the kinds of questions that make some uncomfortable. She believes those are the questions that are in the best interest of our kids.
Amanda Watson, Wichita
Chappell not best for school board
In the 2012 general election, voters in the Wichita area recognized that Walt Chappell was a significant distraction and many times an obstacle to finding solutions to educating Kansas students when he was defeated in his bid to retain his state board of education seat.
I was elected to the board in 2008, the same year as Walt. The only positive thing I can say about his troubled tenure was that he united the board in opposing his bullying, browbeating, and heavy-handed tactics that were designed to focus on his grandstanding. He was single-minded in his view that he was to be the focus of attention and that he knew much more about education than the other nine board members combined.
I am fearful that he will display the same dysfunctional approach to serving on a board of education if he is successful in his bid for the Wichita board. I had the pleasure of teaching in Wichita schools for 11 years and still help with sporting events. Having served with him, I cannot in good conscience support Walt Chappell in any endeavor relating to education.
David Dennis, Wichita
