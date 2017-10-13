Letters to the Editor (Oct. 13)

Unhappy with the president
I am disillusioned. Donald Trump lied to us when he faithfully promised that he would repeal Obamacare, and he has not done it. Also, he was dishonest when he repeatedly assured us that he would promptly build “a beautiful wall at the southern border.” But, so far, not a single foot has been built.
And he promised to lower income tax rates and simplify the tax code. But he has done nothing. How can we believe another word that he speaks or tweets?
David Gudeman, Wichita
Constitution didn’t project this
What’s the difference between muskets and assault rifles? Fifty sudden deaths plus 500 unprovoked injuries from 32 stories above ground. And 521 mass shootings in 477 days throughout the United States.
Was mass murder what the writers of the Constitution aimed to protect? No, of course not. The Second Amendment was about a much different instrument during a much different era. Surely no citizen or lawmaker — then or now — should endorse random, commonplace gun violence against innocent citizens.
This murderous technology must be acknowledged as the public health hazard it is, rather than the illogical belief that it’s constitutional. Responsible gun owners, please pursue realistic measures to stem slayings such as we did for car violence years ago: minimal, common-sense solutions including researching the causes of accidents and requiring licenses to drive a car.
Sure, keep the guns, but save us and our children from gun violence. For God’s sake.
Jane Byrnes, Wichita
Why to stand during anthem
Our flag is the symbol of constitutional freedoms and rights, which is what these athletes are protesting.
There are other ways to protest without insulting our flag. They seem to forget a more solemn symbol. It is the heart and soul of our men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
They need to stand tall and honor their memory.
Leonel Saldivar, Derby
Gene therapy for nerve disease
Gene therapy for boys with the debilatating and deadly nerve disease of adrenaluekodystrophy (ALD) is hopeful (Oct. 5 Eagle). Despite successes in recent studies, current gene therapy is only utilized after nuerologic deterioration has begun and only for boys accepted into the study.
Boys with ALD are born without symptoms; most begin developing symptoms in early childhood. The first symptom is often a behavior problem and/or deterioration of neurologic functions. A proper diagnosis may not be made in time to save the child’s life. Boys whose disease hasn’t progressed during childhood are impacted with disabilities in adulthood. Girls that carry this gene may be impacted in adulthood, though less severely, and unknowingly may pass this gene to their children.
Several states screen newborns for ALD. Kansas does not. Please encourage legislators to add ALD to the newborn disease screening. Cost is minimal compared to the loss of a child, the toll of physical disabilities, and the high financial cost on families and communities caring for loved ones with disabilities.
Carol McMillan, Wichita
Join the river cleanup crew
I have found it appalling how much trash can be found in the downtown river area. To combat that, we are looking for volunteers interested in keeping the river area clean.
Our second monthly cleanup event is at 9 a.m. Saturday. We will meet in the Exploration Place parking lot. Last month, 10 Wichitans spent an hour picking up trash. In that time, we picked up six large bags of trash and a number of smaller bags.
Cleanup events will be held at 9 a.m. every second Saturday. We will meet at a different location each month. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. For more information on future events, please check out “Wichita RiverWalk Cleanup Crew” on Facebook.
Krystina Furst, Wichita
More effective GOP options
There’s nothing Donald Trump and his administration attempts that a moderate Republican can’t do more effectively.
We need a Mitt Romney or a John McCain to make sure the richest 1 percent pay their fair share while taking the tax burden off of the middle class. You may call me a RINO (Republican in name only), but a RINO can whip a dodo bird.
Troy Cox, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Kirk Seminoff at 316-268-6278, kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments