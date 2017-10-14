Letters to the Editor (Oct. 14): Deputy superintendent, endorsement, new workers, tax cuts

Put hold on new school position
It is almost too much to believe that the Wichita Board of Education and district leadership would announce they are hiring a deputy superintendent at a time when teachers are still working on last year’s contract and the district team has declared there is no more money for teachers and other employees. For the district to consider this at a time when teachers have carried the burden of cuts is unconscionable, inconceivable and completely unacceptable.
Over 400 teachers left the district last year and the sad truth is most just could not continue to work under the conditions they were forced to endure. There are still at least 35 special education positions unfilled and at least that many regular education jobs open. The district is hemorrhaging teachers and the response is to hire another doctor to give a second opinion?
United Teachers of Wichita asks the board to halt consideration of hiring any new administator until after a new contract is agreed upon and until after whatever “new” money is finally received from the Gannon case next spring. To do otherwise is a blatant slap in the face to teachers and other employees.
Steve Wentz, UTW president, Wichita
Johnson for City Council District 1
There’s an important election coming up Nov. 7. We get an opportunity to vote for representatives we feel can move us forward on both the school board and the City Council. Wichita City Council District 1 candidate Brandon Johnson has without a doubt snagged my vote for the District 1 seat.
In the 10-plus years I’ve known Brandon, I’ve watched as he’s connected with young and elderly community members. He’s a true visionary who sees the amazing things that exist within our city. Yet he’s not too complacent in believing Wichita can’t attract greater tourism, be safer, thrive in education and offer living-wage jobs. He truly believes Wichita can achieve all of those things.
Wichita’s young leadership, something Brandon represents, is committed to growing old in Wichita. We are committed to staying here, growing businesses and raising our children here. We’re at a crucial moment in which young leadership needs a chance to advance the heart of the city. We can do that by voting for Brandon and allowing his many years of experience and hopes for the community to move us forward in the years to come.
Ti’Juana Hardwell, Wichita
Bring in workers
Local manufacturers and business prediction folks say that we are suffering a lack of skilled workers in our area. Another Eagle headline says: “Economy loses 33,000 jobs after 2 hurricanes.”
Let’s hire those displaced workers and train them to do the jobs here. We could even promote this to the displaced coal miners and those laid off in the rust belt.
Businesses, convince Kansas, Sedgwick County and Wichita that these new workers who need training at your factories will become taxpayers. We all benefit by investing in their training. This could be a public and private coordination.
Let’s invest in a trained workforce. We could have a win-win solution.
Liz Hicks, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Kirk Seminoff at 316-268-6278, kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments